Pokémon Sword and Shield released back in November 2019 and quickly became the best-selling Pokémon games of all time. It wasn't long after that The Pokémon Company revealed that they were hard at work creating a Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass which would release in two parts.

The first half of the DLC released in June and allowed players to further their training on a sunny island. Now, players are anxiously awaiting the release of the second bout of DLC, which focuses on a frigid mountainscape. For now the only clue players have is that the game will release in "Fall 2020".

However, it looks like more information is headed our way. This morning, The Pokemon Company tweeted that additional updates regarding the Expansion Pass would be revealed on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 6AM PDT.

With any luck, this update will tell us when the second round of DLC will release and will also give us a deeper insight into the story that accompanies it. We'll definitely be covering any news that gets revealed, so check back in with us tomorrow.