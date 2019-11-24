Pokémon Sword and Shield have no shortage of unusual, entertaining new Pokémon designs. One of those designs is Applin, an odd apple Pokemon that evolves into a grass/dragon-type monster based on apple pie. Though Applin and its evolutions aren't too hard to obtain, there is a bit of a trick to it. Here's what you need to do if you're after the strange apple dragon creature.

Where do you capture Applin?

Applins aren't the most obvious Pokémon in the world, but they aren't hard to find. You can capture them on Route 5 in surprise encounters, or in either the Dusty Bowl in the Wild Area during sunny weather or the Giant Mirror and Stony Wilderness during storms.

You'll want to evolve Applin right away, as Applin can only learn Astonish and Withdraw until it evolves.

How do I get Appletun in Sword or Flapple in Shield?

Unfortunately, Flapple and Appletun are entirely exclusive; you can't evolve Applin into the Pokémon that doesn't belong in its version. You can, however, make friends with someone who has the opposite evolution and trade, or join a friend with the opposite version for a raid battle against whichever one you don't have. That's the only way to get the version not available in your game.

Can Flapple or Appletun Gigantamax?

Yes! But not if you catch an Applin and evolve it yourself. You'll need to encounter a Gigantamax Appletun or Flapple in the Wild Area and defeat it in a Raid Battle to obtain the Gigantamax version of either.

How to evolve an Applin into Flapple or Appletun

Travel to Hammerlocke Head to the far left side of the city, right next to the exit onto Route 6 Talk to the boy standing there. Give him your Applin. (Don't worry, he'll give it back). Watch the cutscene. Afterward, he will return your Applin, along with a Tart Apple in Pokémon Sword or a Sweet Apple in Pokémon Shield. Use the Tart Apple on Applin to evolve it into Flapple or the Sweet Apple to evolve it into Appletun. If you want more of either Apple later to evolve more Applins, you can sometimes get the Apple exclusive to your version as a reward for defeating battle cafes.

There you have it!

You've evolved your Applin! Now you can battle to your heart's content. Have you successfully evolved your Applin? Let us know in the comments below.

