Several Pokémon have received new Galarian forms in Pokémon Sword and Shield, and other Pokémon have received new, weirder evolution methods. One Pokémon, Galarian Yamask, has both. Galarian Yamask is a somewhat spookier version of its Unovan cousin, and it has an extremely unusual evolution method that requires it to get hurt in battle and then travel to a specific location. It's not obvious at all, so here's everything you need to do to evolve your Galarian Yamask in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

How do you capture a Galarian Yamask?

Galarian Yamask are plentiful on Route 6 and can be seen wandering around, ready to battle. You can also find them in Max Raid battles, but Route 6 is the easiest spot to visit.

Can you still get a regular Yamask in Pokemon Sword and Shield too?

You can! A kid in Ballonlea Gym will trade you an Unovan Yamask for a Galarian Yamask. Unovan Yamask evolves at level 34 into Cofagrigus, and this Yamask is right at level 34, so you'll only have to level it up once for it to evolve, no stone arch needed.

My Galarian Yamask isn't evolving!

If you're absolutely certain you're walking under the right arch with a Galarian Yamask that has taken 49 or more damage, one other thing that can trip you up is that the Yamask has to have sustained that damage while you were its trainer. When compiling this guide, I caught my Galarian Yamask with only a few HP left and went straight to the arch, but it didn't evolve until I healed it up and sent it out in battle with me as its trainer.

How to evolve Galarian Yamask into Runerigus