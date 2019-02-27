It's been a long time coming and us Pokémon fans have been rewarded for our patience (or lack thereof) with our first glimpse at Generation 8! Try to contain your excitement, because it looks like what we've all been wanting. See Pokémon Sword at Amazon

After teasing a proper, mainline Pokémon RPG last year, Game Freak has finally revealed Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. Unlike Pokémon Let's Go, which took cues from the mobile game Pokémon GO and streamlined the experience to be more accessible for everyone, Sword and Shield appear to be your more traditional Pokémon games that you've grown to love. New Pokémon, new gym battles, new cities, and new challenges await. If it's anything like previous titles, you can probably expect a new team of villains as well. What region do they take place in?

Generation 8 takes place in the entirely new Galar Region, which appears to be based on England. As the Pokémon Company states, this region is "filled with idyllic countryside and contemporary cities—vast plains and snow-covered mountains." We don't know the names of any major cities or towns yet, but the region map that Game Freak revealed in the trailer gives us a lot to look forward to. According to Game Director Shigeru Ohmori, Pokémon and Galar's citizens work together closely to develop the region's industries. What starters can I choose from?

Game Freak revealed all three starter Pokémon that players can choose from in Sword and Shield. As seen above, they are Grookey, the chimp Pokémon; Scorbunny, the rabbit Pokémon; and Sobble, the water lizard Pokémon. They're not ugly! We'll have to wait and see their evolutions, but for now we get this cute trio to enjoy. Maybe we won't have a Popplio situation this time, the poor ugly duckling. Can I catch Pokémon from other regions?

Pokémon Sword and Shield's Pokédex hasn't been revealed just yet, but going from the trailer players will be able to catch Pokémon from others regions. A random encounter with a Pikachu was shown at one point along with Generation 2 and 3 Pokémon like Wailmer, Flygon, Hoothoot, Tyranitar, and a whole lot more. What differences will there be between the two versions?