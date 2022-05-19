Catching Pokémon is incredibly fun, but you have to have a safe place to store every one. Thankfully, we have Pokémon HOME, which allows us to transfer to and from compatible Pokémon games on Nintendo Switch. It's important to note that these games do have Pokédex limitations, so not every Pokémon can be traded into them. Additionally, any mainline games that don't currently work with Pokémon HOME will likely be added in the near future.

It's possible to get rare or shiny Pokemon while using Pokémon HOME. Having the app can open up even more trading opportunities.

As of the time of this writing, these are all of the Pokémon games on Switch that can transfer to and from Pokémon HOME.

It's also possible to transfer Pokémon from older games and systems into Pokémon HOME.

You can transfer to HOME from DS, 3DS, and Game Boy virtual console games if you have Pokémon Bank downloaded. Note that this service will no longer be downloadable once the 3DS eShop closes in March 2023. Game Boy Advance: Even though this is a much older system, it is possible to transfer Pokémon from much older games to Pokémon Bank and from there to Pokemon HOME, but it will take a lot of work.

Pokémon HOME: How to transfer to and from Nintendo Switch

First, make sure you have Pokémon HOME set up on your Nintendo Switch. If you need help with that, we have a full guide on how to sign up for Pokémon HOME.

Open Pokémon HOME from the main Switch menu. Press A to get past the start screen. This screen will appear. Select Pokémon. Choose the game you want to transfer to. Select Yes Your Pokémon Boxes will appear. Select the Pokémon you wish to transfer. Note that you can transfer both into or out of Pokémon HOME at this point. If the Pokémon cannot be transferred to the Pokémon game you want, a red circle with a line through it will appear on the top right side of the Pokémon. Deposit the Pokémon into one of your Boxes on the right. When you're done selecting Pokémon, press the + button to exit. Select Save changes and exit. Press A when the screen reads "Your Boxes have been saved!" You've completed the transfer. Now you can either use those Pokémon in Sword or Shield or interact with them in Pokémon HOME.

Keep in mind that if you're trying to transfer Pokémon from older Pokémon games like Let's Go, Pikachu! or earlier titles via Pokémon Bank, some of them might not be able to leave Pokémon HOME once they've made it into the service. Once you've moved your Pokémon to Pokémon HOME, you can also access those monsters using Pokémon HOME through the free Pokémon HOME app for iOS and Android.

Take your old Pokémon on a new adventure

Transfer your Pokémon from various Pokémon games to and from Pokémon HOME and its compatible RPGs. Not all Pokémon can be transferred out of HOME and each game has limitations on which Pokémon it can receive due to each game's Pokédex. Have fun transferring and trading!