Today's Nintendo Direct had some nice announcements for us trainers. We're in the home stretch now gearing up for its release in November, and we got a better look at character customization along with a new feature called Pokémon Camp.

Camps can be set up at almost anytime and anywhere in the Galar region. Let your Pokémon out and relax while you cook and watch them play, just like a nice day at the cabin with your dog. Cooking is it's own little mini game while camping, so stock up on your berries. You can even visit another player's camp while you're out exploring.

And character customization now has more depth than any other Pokémon game before. Players will be able to visit salons and boutiques throughout the Galar region to customize their clothing, hairstyle, and even makeup options. Boutiques will have a wide variety of clothing to choose from that varies between towns, so you'll need to visit quite a few places before getting a good feeling of what Sword & Shield has to offer.