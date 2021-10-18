Pokémon UNITE continues to take the world by storm, adding new updates and content such as skins. The Pokémon Company is known for celebrating Halloween with fun costumed designs for their various Pokémon, so it's no surprise that the official Pokémon UNITE Twitter account announced a Halloween-themed event for the game.

Attention, Trainers! A spooky Halloween event is on its way to #PokemonUNITE! Get ready to scare up a good time from 10/20 to 11/07, and treat yourself to some Halloween fun! pic.twitter.com/M4t0157wLb — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) October 18, 2021

The Halloween Festival event sports spooky pumpkin decorations, new costumes for Pokémon like Lucario, Zeraora, Charizard, and more. Players also gain access to a new combat mechanic where pumpkins can be thrown at enemies to inflict damage. New Halloween-themed trainer costume options, frames and Trainer Card effects will also be made available for purchase in the in-game shop.

Finally, a new Pokémon makes its debut in Pokémon UNITE. Greedent, a squirrel-like Pokémon who first made its appearance in Pokémon Sword and Shield, makes its way into the game with the start of the Halloween Festival event. Greedent loves berries, and seems to be able to incorporate them into battles, making it good at ranged combat.

The Halloween Festival event comes to iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch starting on October 20, 2021.