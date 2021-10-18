Save on M1 iPad Pro: $100 off at Amazon

Pokémon UNITE celebrates Halloween with a new event

Greedent from Pokémon Sword and Shield makes its debut during this event.
Nadine Dornieden

Pokemon Unite Halloween EventSource: The Pokémon Company

What you need to know

  • Pokémon UNITE is a MOBA game on Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.
  • The official Twitter account announced a new Halloween Festival event coming in October.
  • Greedent, a Pokémon from the Galar region, will also make an appearance.

Pokémon UNITE continues to take the world by storm, adding new updates and content such as skins. The Pokémon Company is known for celebrating Halloween with fun costumed designs for their various Pokémon, so it's no surprise that the official Pokémon UNITE Twitter account announced a Halloween-themed event for the game.

The Halloween Festival event sports spooky pumpkin decorations, new costumes for Pokémon like Lucario, Zeraora, Charizard, and more. Players also gain access to a new combat mechanic where pumpkins can be thrown at enemies to inflict damage. New Halloween-themed trainer costume options, frames and Trainer Card effects will also be made available for purchase in the in-game shop.

Finally, a new Pokémon makes its debut in Pokémon UNITE. Greedent, a squirrel-like Pokémon who first made its appearance in Pokémon Sword and Shield, makes its way into the game with the start of the Halloween Festival event. Greedent loves berries, and seems to be able to incorporate them into battles, making it good at ranged combat.

The Halloween Festival event comes to iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch starting on October 20, 2021.

