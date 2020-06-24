Pokemon Unite ImageSource: The Pokémon Company

  • Today, a new Pokémon title called Pokémon Unite was announced.
  • Pokémon Unite is essentially a Pokémon MOBA being developed in partnership with Tencent's TiMi Studios.
  • Pokémon Unite is coming to Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android with cross-play.

Today, The Pokémon Company revealed an all-new Pokémon title being developed with Tencent-owned TiMi Studios. This new game is called Pokémon Unite. In Pokémon Unite, two teams of five players face off in a battle arena. You improve your Pokémon through defeating wild Pokémon and win by scoring points before the time runs out. You can take a look at the full presentation below.

Pokémon Unite will be "free to start" on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android. Cross-platform play is supported. There's no release date or release window at this time but more information will be coming soon.

