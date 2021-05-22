This week Apple announced a few huge upgrades coming to Apple Music in the near future, but Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, and Lossless audio has staunchly divided the opinions of Apple customers and onlookers alike.

In our poll today, we're asking users how they feel about the big new announcement, but first here's a quick recap:

On Monday, Apple announced big (free) upgrades coming to Apple Music:

Apple today announced Apple Music is bringing industry-leading sound quality to subscribers with the addition of Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos. Spatial Audio gives artists the opportunity to create immersive audio experiences for their fans with true multidimensional sound and clarity. Apple Music subscribers will also be able to listen to more than 75 million songs in Lossless Audio — the way the artists created them in the studio. These new features will be available for Apple Music subscribers starting next month at no additional cost.

There are a few caveats to this, Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos will only apply to a few thousand songs at launch. Lossless Audio will support 20 million songs initially and 75 million by the end of the year. Lossless Audio will be made available to HomePod customers via an update, but currently, Bluetooth does not support Lossless Audio for users of Apple's AirPods or indeed any wireless headphones.

It is very easy to see how this could get confusing to users, and certainly easy to see why some customers (for example AirPods owners) aren't all that excited about the changes. Jump into the poll down below and let us know how you feel about the announcement, and be sure to leave a comment here or on Twitter with your thoughts. If you haven't caught up on the news, make sure to check out our guide on Everything you need to know about Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio.

