Pokémon Sword and Shield is finally here! Digital versions of the game unlocked at Midnight local time, or if you're based in the U.S. it was midnight EST!

Pokémon Sword and Shield is a brand new set of games for Nintendo Switch, set in the Galar region, which is loosely based on England. There are three new starters, and it features some of your favorite Pokémon, as well as a few new faces.

Before you even buy the game, one of the biggest decisions you'll have to make right out of the gate is whether to pick Sword or Shield. This builds on Pokémon's tradition of releasing two main RPGs alongside each other (think Red and Blue, Ruby and Sapphire, Diamond and Pearl).

As for the differences between the two, some of these have been left as a surprise for launch, however, it's been confirmed that each version will have a handful of exclusive Pokémon and legendaries. There'll also be version exclusive gym battles. Each is essentially the same game, but with a few content nuances along the way. You can read all about the differences between Sword and Shield here.

The chances are though; some of you may have already made your decision. So, we want you to tell us which of two you decided to pick up (unless you couldn't decide and went for both… or neither…) Check out our poll below!

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are out! Which side are you on?

Once you've done that, be sure to check everything you need to know about Pokémon Sword and Shield.