Apple's March event is done and dusted, and a swathe of new products are on the way to stores and homes in the coming days and weeks. But what was your favorite announcement from the Apple event? Scroll down and take our poll below, but first, a recap:

iPhone 13 in green

Apple's best iPhone, the iPhone 13, now comes in two new colors, green for the regular, and Alpine green for the Pro.

iPad Air

The new iPad Air features an M1 chip, 5G, and a new 12MP front-facing camera.

Friday Night Baseball

In a deal reportedly worth over $500 million, Apple is bringing two Friday Night baseball games to Apple TV+ every week. If there's a season at all, that is...

iPhone SE

Apple's new iPhone SE packs the A15 chip from the iPhone 13, a new camera, more RAM, and improved batter life.

M1 Ultra

Apple's new M1 Ultra Apple silicon chip powers the all-new Mac Studio. The chip is two M1 Max chips stuck together to create one super-chip that supports 128GB of RAM. It has 20 total cores, 16 high performance, and 16 high efficiency.

Mac Studio

Apple's Mac Studio is a behemoth desktop computer packed into a form factor not much bigger than the Mac mini. It has tons of connectivity and more power than you could possibly imagine thanks to the aforementioned M1 Ultra.

Studio Display

To go with the impressive new Mac Studio is the new Studio Display, a 5K 27-inch display with its own A13 chip.

So there you have it. Which was your favorite?

If you can't see the poll, click here.