Apple's March event is done and dusted, and a swathe of new products are on the way to stores and homes in the coming days and weeks. But what was your favorite announcement from the Apple event? Scroll down and take our poll below, but first, a recap:

iPhone 13 in green

Apple's best iPhone, the iPhone 13, now comes in two new colors, green for the regular, and Alpine green for the Pro.

iPad Air

The new iPad Air features an M1 chip, 5G, and a new 12MP front-facing camera.

Friday Night Baseball

In a deal reportedly worth over $500 million, Apple is bringing two Friday Night baseball games to Apple TV+ every week. If there's a season at all, that is...

iPhone SE

Apple's new iPhone SE packs the A15 chip from the iPhone 13, a new camera, more RAM, and improved batter life.