iPhone 13 in green
Apple's best iPhone, the iPhone 13, now comes in two new colors, green for the regular, and Alpine green for the Pro.
iPad Air
The new iPad Air features an M1 chip, 5G, and a new 12MP front-facing camera.
Friday Night Baseball
In a deal reportedly worth over $500 million, Apple is bringing two Friday Night baseball games to Apple TV+ every week. If there's a season at all, that is...
iPhone SE
Apple's new iPhone SE packs the A15 chip from the iPhone 13, a new camera, more RAM, and improved batter life.
M1 Ultra
Apple's new M1 Ultra Apple silicon chip powers the all-new Mac Studio. The chip is two M1 Max chips stuck together to create one super-chip that supports 128GB of RAM. It has 20 total cores, 16 high performance, and 16 high efficiency.
Mac Studio
Apple's Mac Studio is a behemoth desktop computer packed into a form factor not much bigger than the Mac mini. It has tons of connectivity and more power than you could possibly imagine thanks to the aforementioned M1 Ultra.
Studio Display
To go with the impressive new Mac Studio is the new Studio Display, a 5K 27-inch display with its own A13 chip.
