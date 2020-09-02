What you need to know
- The original Tokens was a great app for developers who needed to share promo codes.
- The app fell to the wayside, but now it's back.
- Tokens 2 is available to developers now.
I know plenty of developers who made extensive use of Tokens back in the day, an app that made it easier to manage promo codes for apps. Rene Ritchie write about it back in 2013, but it's languished in recent years. Now it's back – say hello to Tokens 2.
The idea behind Tokens 2 is a simple one. Developers need to be able to share promo codes for their apps so people can try them out for free. Promo codes are sent to people like me, but there are other ways they can be used – like promotional giveaways and whatnot. That means developers need an easy way to generate and track codes, and App Store Connect isn't it.
📯 BUGLE SOUNDS 📯— Tokens 2 (@usetokens) September 1, 2020
Tokens 2 is here! Today! Right now!
This is it. The culmination of centuries of grueling development. Before computers even existed, we started forging Tokens 2 from fire and copper alloys.
Get free apps: #TokensGiveaway
❤️🧡💛💚💙https://t.co/V4suzWDt4d
Use Tokens like a pro
- Customer support. Users contacting support don't need even more confusion. Tokens is a simple, feel-good way to resolve any case.
- PR magic. Send codes to journalists, bloggers, and influencers. You'll see when they redeem and start falling in love with your apps.
- Giveaways. App raffles are a fantastic way to connect with your fan base. Post a link from Tokens and it'll handle the distro automatically.
Tokens 2 is available now for macOS Catalina and later and developers can take it for a spin for free. There are annual and monthly subscription options available after that.
