I know plenty of developers who made extensive use of Tokens back in the day, an app that made it easier to manage promo codes for apps. Rene Ritchie write about it back in 2013, but it's languished in recent years. Now it's back – say hello to Tokens 2.

The idea behind Tokens 2 is a simple one. Developers need to be able to share promo codes for their apps so people can try them out for free. Promo codes are sent to people like me, but there are other ways they can be used – like promotional giveaways and whatnot. That means developers need an easy way to generate and track codes, and App Store Connect isn't it.

Tokens 2 is available now for macOS Catalina and later and developers can take it for a spin for free. There are annual and monthly subscription options available after that.