Earlier this year we heard that popular email app Newton was coming back from the dead. And it did, but not without its problems. Years of neglect left it in need of some TLC and that's now happening. The latest example of that is a new round of updates that bring dark mode but, more importantly, a future. Newton is going to be on the App Store for a good long while now.

After picking up Newton following its slow and messy demise, the people behind the app needed to get a team together and then get to work. That's now happened, with dark mode being the first big new feature. And it's just the start.