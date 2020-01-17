Mikey Hooks and Mikey Shorts were both hugely popular the first time around. I spent far too long playing them both back in 2012 and 2013 respectively but now we can all play them again thanks to GameClub.

GameClub is a game subscription service that takes old and abandoned games and brings them back for life. You can play them all for $4.99 per month and it's absolutely worth each and every penny. Even if the only games you're going to play are this pair.

Both titles were developed by Beavertap games, with GameClub picking up the story.