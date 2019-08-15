What you need to know
- iJustine has release new video lessons that can teach you how to video edit on Final Cut Pro X.
- The lessons are broken into 16 short videos that walk you through the editing process.
- iJustine Teaches FCP X is now available for $29.99.
In case the name isn't a dead giveaway, iJustine (a.k.a. Justine Ezarik) has become synonymous with Apple over the last decade as she rose to prominence on YouTube. With nearly 6 million subscribers, she is one of the most popular tech YouTubers.
Well, now she's ready to impart that wisdom to everybody. iJustine partnered up with Ripple Training to release a series of videos that walk you through video editing on Final Cut Pro X.
The series is called iJustine Teaches FCP X. Here is its official description:
Follow along with popular YouTuber iJustine, as she teaches you her complete end-to-end workflow for creating and delivering videos using Apple's Final Cut Pro X editing software.
Justine's tutorial is presented in 16 highly-focused lessons that cover each step in her editing process - importing and organizing media; multicam editing; adding b-roll and music; color correcting; adding titles and effects; exporting for YouTube and more!
The lessons are broken down into 16 short videos between 5-8 minutes each. iJustine guides you through the overall process but also gives some helpful tips on keyboard shortcuts and more that make the workflow more seamless.
iJustine Teaches FCP X is now available for $29.99 in the App Store. You'll need OS X 10.10 or later and 4 GB of storage.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.