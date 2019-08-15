In case the name isn't a dead giveaway, iJustine (a.k.a. Justine Ezarik) has become synonymous with Apple over the last decade as she rose to prominence on YouTube. With nearly 6 million subscribers, she is one of the most popular tech YouTubers.

Well, now she's ready to impart that wisdom to everybody. iJustine partnered up with Ripple Training to release a series of videos that walk you through video editing on Final Cut Pro X.

The series is called iJustine Teaches FCP X. Here is its official description: