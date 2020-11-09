Potential AirTags leather carrying case shown off in leaked photo

What you need to know
- A leaked photo potentially shows off the carrying case for Apple's rumored AirTags.
- The case will reportedly come in Saddle Brown.
- AirTags could be announced as soon as tomorrow's "One More Thing" event.
Apple leaker Fudge has posted a new photo on Twitter that claims to show off the carrying accessory for Apple's rumored AirTags tracking product.
The tweet shows off a photo of the carrying accessory, which the leaker claims will be available in Saddle Brown, a popular color in Apple's leather cases for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
Fudge goes on to say to take the product that they hold in hand with some caution concerning its authenticity since, while it matches patents that Apple has filed, it could be a knockoff produced by a company in China.
"Potentially AirTag carrying accessory in Saddle Brown. Looks a lot like this previously reported patent, but take it with a bit of salt though since something similar is easily reproducible in China."
Apple's rumored AirTags product would allow users to track things outside of their actual Apple products like a suitcase, wallet, purse, or backpack. A carrying case for AirTags would make it easy to track things like keys.
Apple is expected to go into more detail about its transition from Intel to Apple Silicon at tomorrow's "One More Thing" event, most likely to unveil the first Apple Silicon processors.. In addition to potentially announcing the first Apple Silicon Macs, there is a slight chance that the company would also announce the rumored AirTags and AirPods Studio headphones at the event.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
