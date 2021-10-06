Apple's iPhone 13 lineup has been receiving stellar reviews by those who already bought one of the four new devices but that isn't translating into excitement from those yet to pick one up. A new poll shows that a massive 64% of respondents feel the iPhone 13 lineup is "not very" or "not at all" exciting.

The poll, but together by SellCell, saw more than 5,000 United States-based iPhone owners respond to questions relating to the newly-announced products. Of those who do find the new models compelling, the new ProMotion display and longer battery life were the main reasons.