If you've been holding out for the smallest or largest flagship iPhone, you'll be pleased to learn that the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are now available to pre-order. Though the devices are brand new, you can already save on them too. For a limited time, Xfinity is offering $250 off the new models (as well as the regular iPhone 12 and 12 Pro). You can place your pre-order there today and the devices will begin shipping next Friday.

The savings are offered in the form of monthly bill credits over 24 months. Instead of paying $35 per month, you'll pay just $24 per month. Simply transfer your number and activate your device within 30 days of toda's purchase date to continue benefitting from the reduced monthly payments.

The iPhone 12 represents the next logical upgrade to the iPhone 11 that preceded it with its 6.1-inch display, dual cameras, and colorful design. Apple also unveiled a new size class in the iPhone 12 mini, though that 5.4-inch model is coming later.

Apple's iPhone 12 Pro takes the top-of-the-line spot with its additional telephoto camera, improved camera sensors, LiDAR scanner, and premium stainless steel design. The 12 Pro features a 6.1-inch display, up from the 5.8-inch display in the iPhone 11 Pro from last year, and Apple also introduced its largest-ever model this with the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.