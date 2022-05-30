Dinosaurs are all the rage right now and soon you'll be able to battle it out with some of your very own in an upcoming game tied into the Jurassic Park movies. Jurassic Park World Primal Ops is coming to iOS soon and you can pre-register your interest in the title right now.

If you've been watching the Apple TV+ show Prehistoric Planet and wondering what it would be like to do battle with some of the dinosaurs on display, wonder no more.

While you might normally expect to fight against dinosaurs in this kind of game, this time around you're fighting with them. They face extinction a second time around thanks to your fellow humans and it's your job to help protect them in a top-down action-adventure game.