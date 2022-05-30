What you need to know
- Pre-registration is now open for the upcoming Jurassic World Primal game.
- The new dino game will be free-to-play with in-app purchases.
- No release date has been given but the game will be available on iOS via the App Store soon.
Dinosaurs are all the rage right now and soon you'll be able to battle it out with some of your very own in an upcoming game tied into the Jurassic Park movies. Jurassic Park World Primal Ops is coming to iOS soon and you can pre-register your interest in the title right now.
If you've been watching the Apple TV+ show Prehistoric Planet and wondering what it would be like to do battle with some of the dinosaurs on display, wonder no more.
While you might normally expect to fight against dinosaurs in this kind of game, this time around you're fighting with them. They face extinction a second time around thanks to your fellow humans and it's your job to help protect them in a top-down action-adventure game.
Rescue, collect, and fight alongside your favorite dinosaurs in Jurassic World Primal Ops, a thrilling top-down action-adventure game with a deep dinosaur collection system. As a battle-trained dinosaur handler, use your expertise and combat skills to save dinosaurs from malicious mercenaries, deadly poachers, and sinister laboratories. Collect dinosaurs, build a roster to deploy in battle, and help your new companions safely find their place in a primal world.
We don't yet know exactly when we can expect Jurassic World Primal Ops to ship but we do know that it'll be a free-to-play title with the usual array of in-app purchases. Those who pre-register will get a bonus or two for handing over their email address and you can keep an eye out on twitter for more information as we get nearer to the big release.
If you want to upgrade your dinosaur gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.
Even your old iPhone could get a giant lock screen refresh with iOS 16
Apple could be about to give older iPhones a big lock screen update when it announces iOS 16 next week, according to a new report. The change won't require people buy a new iPhone, unlike other improvements set to be made by the huge new software update.
Editor's Desk: We're one week away from WWDC 22!
The countdown to WWDC is just down to one week at this point, and we're excited to see what Apple has in store for all of our devices!
Nintendo recap: Sega's Sonic plans and Pokémon fan pays tribute to OG art
Three additional games found their way onto Nintendo Switch Online this week. Plus, we're in the final stretch before the 3DS and Wii U eShops no longer accept purchases of any kind. There's even more Nintendo news, so let's dive in.
All the games coming to Nintendo Switch in June 2022!
If you're in the market for new Nintendo Switch games, here are the ones being released in June. Highlights include Mario Strikers: Battle League, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, and Rabbids: Party of Legends.