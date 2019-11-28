What you need to know
- "Servant" is now available to stream on Apple TV+.
- It's the first horror show to arrive on the streaming service.
- It's from M. Night Shyamalan.
Apple TV+ now has its first horror show with M. Night Shyamalan's "Servant" now available to stream. The show stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, and Ruper Grint and just thinking about it creeps me out.
I mean, just read the description!
"Servant," a new psychological thriller from M. Night Shyamalan, follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.
And watch the teaser!
Oh, and the trailer!
The first three episodes of "Servant" are available to watch now, with new episodes arriving every week.
If you're a fan of horror shows the arrival of "Servant" will surely add value to Apple TV+ and names like M. Night Shyamalan don't usually make bad content. That being said, initial reviews for "Servant" have been mixed but as we've already found out with "The Morning Show," reviews don't always accurately reflect how everyone will feel about a show.
So, bearing that in mind, I'll be watching Servant with an open mind. Through my fingers. In 30-second chunks.
From behind the sofa.
