If you're looking to find a new Apple Watch, then Prime Day could be the best time all year. For two days in July, Amazon will drop the prices on a massive range of products, and Apple Watches should well be included - from the shiny new Series 7 tot the older but still solid Series 3. Remember to keep checking back for all the latest information on Prime Day and Apple Watch Prime Day deals.
Choosing an Apple Watch can also be a little tricky, so we'll give an overview over each model, and whether it'd be right for you. Don't forget to get a case for your Apple Watch either - here are some of the best Apple Watch Cases in 2022.
Now, you don't have to wait for the Apple Watch Deals for Prime Day - there are some great prices out there right now from the likes of Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy, and we'll pop some below.
Current Apple Watch deals
Need an Apple Watch right now? Here are some of the best prices out there at the moment.
When are we going to see the Prime Day Apple Watch deals?
Amazon have announced that Prime Day will be on July 12 - July 13.
Will I need a Prime subscription for the Apple Watch deals?
Without a Prime Subscription, you aren't going to get the best Apple Watch deals come Prime Day this July. Don't fret! You can always grab Amazon's pretty generous 30-day free trial, and get not only the deals you want but also access to Prime Video and next-day delivery. You can cancel it before you have to pay as well, so if you're not a fan, you're not locked in.
If you really don't want a Prime subscription, there are often offers to be found at other retailers as well - Walmart and Best Buy generally match Amazon's Prime Day offers, and sometimes even better them.
What Apple Watch deals can I expect?
The biggest discount last year was on Apple's older smartwatch, the Apple Watch 3, with some of the lowest prices all year. It plummeted to $169 over the two days - a record price for the smartwatch.
It's quite tricky to get a good idea of what kind of other deals we might expect this Prime day, given that there have been some big shake-ups in the Apple Watch lineup - while the Apple Watch SE remains, the Series 6 has been replaced by the Series 7, and the Series 3 has recently been left out in the cold as Apple has confirmed it won't receive WatchOS 9. In some good news, however, the Apple Watch Series 7 has seen a fairly consistent $70 discount since its release last October, so watch out for some heftier discounts this Prime Day.
Of course, with the announcement of WatchOS 9, more people than ever will want to grab themselves an Apple Watch, so give this page a bookmark and stay up to date with Apple Watch Prime Day deals - we'll keep it updated as and when we know more about Prime Day 2022.
Which Apple Watch is best for me?
Good question! The Apple Watch range has a device for everyone, from the budget-friendly Apple Watch SE to the sublimely luxurious (and uncomfortably priced) Apple Watch Hermes. If you want to get a really detailed idea of what Apple Watch is best for you, check out our 'Best Apple Watch 2022' list - our team has compiled a detailed comparison of each model, showing you the range and how they stack up against each other. If you just want a quick heads up, then you'll find the 'needs to know' below!
Apple Watch Series 7
The Apple Watch Series 7 is Apple's latest Watch release, and has some really cool features behind its always-on retina display. There's an ECG monitor to give you advanced health features, including heart health information and blood pressure readings, along with the usual gamut of Apple Health sensors. The GPS model lets you leave your phone at home when you go for a run, and its waterproof metal case means it won't be too bothered about you dropping it in a muddy puddle when you're out and about. Thankfully, you won't have to worry about it tumbling into a muddy puddle, because the range of wrist straps on offer are simply mind-boggling, so you'll definitely find something you'll like to strap it to your wrist with. The Apple Watch Series 7 is currently $329 on Amazon for the 41mm variant, while the 45mm version is $359.
Apple Watch SE
Apple wanted to make sure that there was a watch for everyone, and so in 2020 released the Apple Watch SE. The SE sits at a more affordable price than its bigger, more powerful sibling, but it's still a very capable smartwatch that is worth considering. While its smaller display doesn't stay on while it's on your wrist, it's still an attractive little panel that's bright and easy to see in the sun. It's got all the health features you'll actually need. So while it lacks the ECG monitor you'll still be able to track your exercise with the heart rate sensor in the back. The Apple Watch SE is not as good as the Series 7 - but neither is it as expensive. The GPS 40mm model is currently $249 on Amazon, while the slightly bigger 44mm is $259.
Apple Watch Series 3
With the announcement of WatchOS 9, the Apple Watch Series 3 has now become officially unsupported by Apple, and will no longer receive software updates. It is still on sale on Amazon, and even on Apple's website, however, so it might be worth a look - depending on what you want out of your watch. It's a design that is now almost five years old, and it is starting to show - it is, for lack of a better term, the 'bare minimum Apple Watch'. It has a retina screen, but it's small, the largest being 42mm. It does have all the same fitness sensors as the SE, however, so for joggers and cyclists it may still be a solid option - but you'll have to be ready for it to age very quickly as Apple pulls the plug on its' software come the release of WatchOS 9. Yes, it is very cheap now, as it's listed on Amazon for $199 - but just watch it quietly disappear from its product pages.
GPS vs cellular?
Check out our GPS vs cellular article to find more detailed information and comparison, but to put it briefly: A GPS Apple Watch relies on a connected iPhone for some of the more useful functions. If you leave home without your iPhone in your pocket, you won't receive messages or calls on your watch, and it won't connect with Spotify or Apple Music. If you want to leave the house without your iPhone, then it'll be the cellular you'd be looking at - it has its own internal antenna that connects up to the outside world, and will receive messages and make calls without an iPhone nearby. For runners and cyclists, then the cellular might be the best choice - but for everyone else, it's likely the savings you'll get by grabbing the GPS version are worth the compromise.
There will be plenty for Apple fans to enjoy on Prime Day and we're here to make sure you don't miss a thing. So be sure to keep an eye on our other guides, like Prime Day AirPod deals and Prime Day iPad deals.
