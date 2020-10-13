Just last month, Apple took the wraps off its all-new Apple Watch models and, with the announcement, discontinued last year's Apple Watch Series 5. Since the device has been officially removed from the product lineup, now is the perfect time to snag a deal on one.

Thanks to Prime Day, you can save $50 on the 44mm model of the Apple Watch Series 5. That brings its price down to $379, though only the Space Gray Aluminum with Black Sport Band model is eligible for today's discount. As with all Prime Day deals, you'll need a Prime membership if you're hoping to snag this discount. You can start a free 30-day trial to score access to the sale as well as free two-day shipping on your Prime Day orders and more.

$50 savings Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm) The Apple Watch Series 5 scores a $50 discount this Prime Day exclusively for Prime members. Only the 44mm version with a Space Gray aluminum case and Black sport band is eligible for the discount. $379.00 $429.00 $50 off See at Amazon

Though no longer the latest model, the Series 5 is still a stellar smartwatch, and this discount lets you get some of the top-tier features for not much more than the more stripped back SE.

It was the first Apple Watch to feature an always-on display, which the SE lacks, meaning you can check the time without a big arm movement. It's also capable of conducting an ECG, something the SE cannot do, plus all of the advanced fitness tracking and notifications of the models that came before it. It's got a built-in compass and 32GB of onboard storage for music, podcasts, and more.

If you're unsure of which Apple Watch is right for you, we've put together comparison guides between the Series 6 and Series 5 as well as the Apple Watch SE and Series 3.

This is just one of many Amazon Prime Day deals that are now live, so be sure to visit our guide to Prime Day deals for more of the best offers before the two-day sale comes to an end.