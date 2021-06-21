Amazon Prime Day is a great time to pick up those items you've been eyeing, with some of the best deals on iPhone, iPad, and MacBook accessories that we've seen all year. Don't wait, because some items are selling out quickly.
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter | 13% off at Amazon
The iPhone 12 doesn't come with a power adapter, so if you want the full power of fast charging for your iPhone, then you'll want to pick up a 20W USB-C charger, which can charge any device including the iPad Pro. The 20W of power enables fast charge on the iPhone 8 or later. Why not get Apple's own wall charger while it's on sale?
HooToo 9-in-1 USB-C Adapter Hub | $10 off at Amazon
With just two or four USB-C ports in your MacBook, a USB-C hub is a must. The HooToo USB-C Hub gives you three USB-A ports (two USB 3.0, one USB 2.0), one 100-watt USB-C port with Power Delivery, a Gigabit Ethernet jack, 3.5mm AUX, an HDMI port, an SD slot, and one TF slot.
Razer Kishi Game Controller for iPhone | 34% off at Amazon
If you buy one iPhone accessory on Prime Day, and you like playing Apple Arcade or other iOS games, it NEEDS to be the Razer Kishi for iPhone. Place your iPhone in the center and the two controller sides will hold it in place, making it an ideal gaming device.
Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro / iPad Air | $32 off at Amazon
Get the "laptop experience" on your 11-inch iPad Pro or 4th generation iPad Air. Its backlit keys, great typing experience, and fully functional trackpad make Magic Keyboard the go-to option for anyone who wants to get the most out of their tablet.
