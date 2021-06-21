Amazon Prime Day is a great time to pick up those items you've been eyeing, with some of the best deals on iPhone, iPad, and MacBook accessories that we've seen all year. Don't wait, because some items are selling out quickly.

20w Usb C Power Adapter

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter | 13% off at Amazon

The iPhone 12 doesn't come with a power adapter, so if you want the full power of fast charging for your iPhone, then you'll want to pick up a 20W USB-C charger, which can charge any device including the iPad Pro. The 20W of power enables fast charge on the iPhone 8 or later. Why not get Apple's own wall charger while it's on sale?

HooToo USB C Hub Utc011

HooToo 9-in-1 USB-C Adapter Hub | $10 off at Amazon

With just two or four USB-C ports in your MacBook, a USB-C hub is a must. The HooToo USB-C Hub gives you three USB-A ports (two USB 3.0, one USB 2.0), one 100-watt USB-C port with Power Delivery, a Gigabit Ethernet jack, 3.5mm AUX, an HDMI port, an SD slot, and one TF slot.

Anker Powercore Slim 10000 Pd 18w Blue Render

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 PD 18W | 37% off at Amazon

You never want to run out of iPhone juice when you're out and about. This is one of the slimmer portable battery packs out there, and it provides up to 18W Power Delivery output with rapid recharge capabilities.

Razer Kishi Iphone

Razer Kishi Game Controller for iPhone | 34% off at Amazon

If you buy one iPhone accessory on Prime Day, and you like playing Apple Arcade or other iOS games, it NEEDS to be the Razer Kishi for iPhone. Place your iPhone in the center and the two controller sides will hold it in place, making it an ideal gaming device.

arctis 3 headset

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro / iPad Air | $32 off at Amazon

Get the "laptop experience" on your 11-inch iPad Pro or 4th generation iPad Air. Its backlit keys, great typing experience, and fully functional trackpad make Magic Keyboard the go-to option for anyone who wants to get the most out of their tablet.

