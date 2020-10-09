If you want some top notch kitchen appliances, then you can't go wrong with the Ninja Foodi line. There are a wide variety of different kitchen tools in the Ninja Foodi line, and all of them are pretty popular and a worthy addition to your home. And now that Prime Day is here, it's the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen with Prime Day Ninja Foodi deals.

Whether you're looking for an air fryer, pressure cooker, convection toaster oven, blender, or whatever else, Ninja Foodi has a solution. Here are the best Prime Day Ninja Foodi deals!

While Ninja is a brand that is primarily known for its blenders, the company has expanded into a broader range of kitchen appliances, and these products are part of the Ninja Foodi line. One of the most popular Ninja Foodi products is the Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker, which is a great rival for the Instant Pot. This is a high end pressure cooker that can sauté, sear, steam, slow cook, pressure cook, and even keep your food warm. Then you have the TenderCrisp technology, which allows you to air crisp, bake or roast, or even broil your food after it's done pressure cooking. The pressure cooking element can reduce cooking time by up to 70%, and the air frying will cut fat by 75% compared to traditional frying methods. The Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 comes in several different sizes to fit the needs of every family: 5-quart, 6.5-quart, and 8-quart.

If you're not in the market for another pressure cooker, then maybe you just need an air fryer. The Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 4-quart Air Fryer can do it all. It's a grill that can sear, sizzle, and air fry whatever you need into a tasty, delicious meal. Temperatures with this indoor grill can reach 500-degrees, making it perfect for searing meat, complete with grill marks and flavor. And if you forget to defrost your ingredients, don't worry about it — this Air Fryer and Indoor Grill can get your food from frozen to cooked in 25 minutes. Air frying with this tool also means 75% less fat than traditional methods.

But maybe you don't need a dedicated air fryer either, and want to stick with something more traditional. Thankfully Ninja Foodi has you covered with the Digital Convection Oven Toaster. This machine has eight built-in functions: air fry, air roast, air broil, bake, bagel, toast, dehydrate, and keep warm. So even if you don't need the air fryer functions, this machine can do all of the other traditional things too. It also has an XL capacity, so you can cook more without having to worry about whether or not it fits. And the air roasting feature can cook things up to 60% faster than a regular oven.

For those who just want to make cold or hot soups, the Ninja Foodi Blender is a great option. It has a 64 oz. glass pitcher (56 oz. max cold capacity), 1400-peak-watt motor with high speed blade for ice crushing, and an 800-watt heating element for infused drinks and soups. There is a total of 12 different Auto-IQ programs to help you achieve perfect liquid bliss.