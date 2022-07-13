By now you've probably heard of this incredibly popular cellular accessory called PopSockets, right? You know, those round little things you stick on the back of your iPhone or case that you can "pop" out for a better grip on your phone? You can stock up on a bunch of different styles right now for up to 20% off for Prime Day, making this a great Apple Prime Day deal.

Yes, I thought they were stupid at first too, but I've been using them for years now and they've become an absolute necessity for my current iPhone and beyond. In fact, I find it incredibly weird and hard to use my iPhone 13 Pro without a PopSockets PopGrip on, especially since I tend to use my device one-handed most of the time.

Ever since PopSockets came out with MagSafe accessories, I've been enamored with the PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe. It comes in a few different color options, including a standard black that would go with pretty much everything. PopSockets recently added the ability to create your own customized PopSocket, including MagSafe options, on its website, in case you want to check that out.

While your initial purchase of a PopSockets PopGrip comes with a matching PopTop, the real magic behind PopSockets, and the reason why they're pretty darn addictive, is that most PopTops are swappable, allowing you to change your PopGrip to match your current mood, outfit, or just show off your fandoms to the world. I have a growing collection of various PopSockets PopTops, from Marvel's Scarlet Witch and Loki to pink (my favorite color) glitter to my enamel Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary to an assortment of general Disney designs I find at Disneyland. I have a ton, and I absolutely love swapping them out whenever the mood strikes. I often change my iPhone 13 Pro case, so being able to change my PopGrip to go with it is something I love doing.

But why PopSockets, aside from the hundreds of different designs? I like to use my iPhone 13 Pro one-handed, and without any kind of phone grip on my device, it's very hard for me to do. The PopSockets PopGrip makes it possible to use my device with a single hand, which is especially handy as I'm feeding my daughter or holding a drink in my other hand. It also makes it much more comfortable for me to take photos with my iPhone, especially when it comes to selfies.

And if you have an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 device, then the PopGrip for MagSafe is one of the best MagSafe accessories money can buy. You can simply slap on your PopGrip when you need it, and then pull it off when you want to use another MagSafe accessory, like a battery pack. It's just so much easier to use with MagSafe versus the original PopSockets PopGrips with adhesive, that you'd be insane to not go that route if you have a compatible device. And again, since the PopTops are swappable, you can buy regular PopSockets PopGrips and just swap out the top with the MagSafe version.

If you need to mount your device in the car, don't worry, PopSockets has you covered on that front too. You can pick up a PopSockets PopMount for either your dash or windshield, or even vent. These mounts are designed specifically to hold your device by sliding the PopGrip into it. Of course, these are better suited for the non-MagSafe PopGrips.

Regardless, these Prime Day savings on PopSockets is too good, especially if there is a certain design you've been eyeing for a while!

Accessorize your phone with PopSockets Prime Day deals

PopSockets | From $6 at Amazon PopSockets has a ton of various accessories on sale, from a huge assortment of PopGrips and PopTops (all interchangeable with each other) to specialty products and mounts. Give your phone a much better grip and pick up a few different styles to suit your personal tastes! See at Amazon