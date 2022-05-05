Apple Arcade fans are set to get a new game on May 27 and it's one that darts fans are going to love. Pro Darts 2022+ is an Apple Arcade remake of the popular Pro Darts 2022 and it'll be free for all Apple Arcade subscribers.

Like all Apple Arcade games, Pro Darts 2022+ will be free to download and won't have a single ad or in-app purchase, either. Darts fans will need an Apple Arcade or Apple One subscription to play, of course, with the game working on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

You can get a feel for what's to come by checking out the trailer for the original Pro Darts 2022 below.