What you need to know
- Pro Darts 2022+ will arrive in Apple Arcade on May 27.
- Gamers will be able to play on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
- The game features 28 computer opponents and features high definition 3D textured environments.
Apple Arcade fans are set to get a new game on May 27 and it's one that darts fans are going to love. Pro Darts 2022+ is an Apple Arcade remake of the popular Pro Darts 2022 and it'll be free for all Apple Arcade subscribers.
Like all Apple Arcade games, Pro Darts 2022+ will be free to download and won't have a single ad or in-app purchase, either. Darts fans will need an Apple Arcade or Apple One subscription to play, of course, with the game working on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
You can get a feel for what's to come by checking out the trailer for the original Pro Darts 2022 below.
Following the worldwide successes of Pro Snooker, Pro Pool and our other sports games iWare Designs brings you Pro Darts 2022; one of the most feature packed and playable darts games available for mobile devices.
With fully textured 3D game environments, specialist custom boards for standard and more obscure game types, and millions of possible dart component combinations, Pro Darts 2022 is the complete package for both casual and serious gamers.
Those who can't wait to get their darts on can pre-register for the download in the App Store now and it'll automatically download and unlock come May 27. Not so much of a darts fan? Check out our list of the best Apple Arcade games instead, you're sure to find something to fit your mood there!
