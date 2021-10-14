What you need to know
- "The Problem with Jon Stewart" is now Apple's top unscripted series.
- The new series has surpassed the popularity of Oprah Winfrey's "The Oprah Conversation."
Oprah might have a problem with with Jon Stewart.
As reported by Entertainment Weekly, "The Problem with Jon Stewart" is now Apple's top unscripted series. According to a source, the series has already surpassed the popularity of Oprah Winfrey's "The Oprah Conversation." The companion podcast has also shot up the charts.
Announced as part of Stewart's new first-look deal with Apple, the hour-long series was greenlit as a "multi-season" endeavor long before The Problem's Sept. 30 debut with an episode titled "The Problem With War." And the gamble seems to have paid off big — EW has confirmed through a source that the series is now Apple TV+'s most-viewed unscripted programming, besting the likes of even Oprah Winfrey's The Oprah Conversation. (The Problem's companion podcast also skyrocketed to the top spot on the charts when it debuted.)
The new bi-weekly series features the return of Stewart to television where he dives into single issues each episode.
"The Problem With Jon Stewart" is a multiple-season, single-issue series, taking a deep dive on the issues affecting us most. In this new Apple Original series, Stewart will be in conversation with the people who are impacted by the issue — as well as those who have a hand in creating the impact. Together, they will discuss a more productive path towards action. The companion series podcast will extend the conversation from each episode, featuring staff members from across the show who will bring us interviews with activists in the space, the facts on the issue, and yes, lots of jokes.
Hailing from a multi-year partnership with Apple TV+, "The Problem With Jon Stewart" will be hosted and executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions. The series is executive produced by showrunner Brinda Adhikari, alongside Stewart's longtime manager James Dixon, and Richard Plepler through his EDEN Productions, which has an exclusive overall production deal with Apple. Chelsea Devantez is head writer and Lorrie Baranek is supervising producer.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the series yet you can check out a teaser below:
"The Problem with Jon Stewart" is now streaming on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the new series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
