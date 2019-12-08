This is the update you've been waiting for. Welcome to Procreate® 5, the biggest release we've ever given birth to. With hundreds of exciting new features and quality of life improvements we're going to need that epidural, these forceps, and where are you going with those scissors?!

• Animation Assist Making its debut in Procreate® 5 is the all-new Animation Assist. The easy to use and deceptively powerful animation tool. With fundamentals like onion skinning and instant playback, Animation Assist helps you create rich illustrative animations, animatics and looping GIFs to share with others.

• A whole new way to paint Painting and drawing in Procreate 5 is a whole new experience. Pencils now feel more natural and organic. The new Artistic and Drawing brushes lay beautiful painterly textures. Your Apple Pencil affects your strokes in ways that feel totally delightful and infinitely controllable.

• Brush Studio Procreate 5 introduces the Brush Studio with over 100 new settings for unparalleled customization. Crafting your own brush has never been easier with the new seamless textures generator. An expanded Drawing Pad sets you free to experiment. Save a reset point at any time and keep on refining.

• ABR import For the first time you can import your favorite Adobe® Photoshop® brushes into Procreate®. Imported Adobe® Photoshop® brushes will also paint faster in Procreate® 5 than they do in Photoshop®. lol.

• Author cards Share your brushes and artworks impregnated with author information. Add a photo, add your name, and sign so everyone knows who's the daddy.

• Valkyrie, the next generation Graphics Engine The new Valkyrie engine gives artists the most flexible and versatile painting system on iPad. If you want to make a glazed brush that wet mixes, has color dynamics, and also has wet edges with burnt edges? You can. And all with Procreate's trademark performance.

• Combine brushes When a mommy brush and a daddy brush love each other very much, they come together to create something new and beautiful. Just swipe two individual brushes and tap Combine to make a completely new and unique brush.

• Color Dynamics Create depth and vibrance by adding color variation to your brush strokes. Add stroke or stamp jitter for happy accidents, or precisely introduce a secondary color with pressure or tilt.

• Color Companion Speed up your workflow by dragging the Colors menu on to your canvas to spawn a baby Color Companion. Move the Color Companion so it's out of the way or wherever it's needed most.

• Color History The new Color History keeps your most recently used colors always within reach.

• Color Profiles Creating prints, comics, and books from your Procreate artwork is better than ever. Viewing work through the lens of a specific ICC profile makes a smooth transition from pixel to paper.

• Color Harmony Choose from Complimentary, Split Complimentary, Analogous, Triadic and Tetradic profiles. Each of these harmonies help you pick beautiful color combinations every time.

• Clone adjustment Sometimes you want to reproduce something exactly; just through the power of science. The new Clone adjustment lets you use any brush to paint with the contents of your layer. Hold to lock it into place.

• Much more We've also baked in a new create canvas system, a redesigned and improved interface, increased smudge sampling performance, improved memory handling, more Time-lapse recording options, improved GIF export and so much more.