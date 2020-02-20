What you need to know
Production of Apple TV+ show Shantaram has reportedly been delayed due to a writing backlog.
As reported by Variety:
Production of Apple TV Plus' Charlie Hunnam-starring "Shantaram" has been halted in Australia due to a writing backlog. Only two of 10 episodes shot so far, Variety has confirmed.
Though all episodes had been outlined in the writers' room, it is understood that showrunner and high-profile screenwriter Eric Warren Singer ("Top Gun: Maverick," "American Hustle") has not yet completed all the necessary scripts. Filming is unlikely to resume for several months while the remaining episodes are written, although an additional showrunner is expected to be hired soon.
The show is an adventure drama based on a novel by Gregory David Roberts. It follows a former bank robber addicted to drugs who attempts to reinvent himself in Mumbai. The book has reportedly sold over 6 million copies.
The show was announced back in September. Star Charlie Hunnam is best known for his roles in Sons of Anarchy, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and Pacific Rim.
The show is being shot in Australia and as such benefits from a $5 million incentive from the Australian federal government's location attraction scheme. Five episodes are set to be directed by Justin Kurzel, who worked on Assassin's Creed.
Most recently, Apple released a new trailer for its brand new show Amazing Stories, produced by Steven Spielberg, Edward Kitsis & Adam Horowitz, its a reimagining of the classic anthology which transports everyday characters into worlds of wonder.
That show will be released on Apple TV+ on March 6.
