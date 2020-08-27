Apple's alien invasion series is resuming production.

Reported by Deadline, production started up again on the Simon Kinberg/David Weil series in Manchester, England about a week ago. "Invasion" will follow the stories of a number of people experiencing an alien invasion across the globe.

One of Apple's most ambitious original series to date, Invasion is designed to film in four locations on four continents: New York in the U.S. as well as UK (Manchester), Morocco and Japan. Portions of the series had been shot in New York and Morocco, and producers were prepping for the UK shoot when the coronavirus-related industry shutdown started in mid-March.

The series will star Sam Neill (Jurassic Park), Shamier Anderson (Awake), Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction), Firas Nassar (Fauda), and Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2).

Neill plays Sheriff John Bell Tyson, a weathered rural lawman on the verge of retirement. Anderson is Trevante Ward, an extraordinary soldier stationed in Afghanistan. Farahani portrays Aneesha Malik, first generation Syrian immigrant, wife and mother living in Long Island. Nassar is Ahmed Malik, Aneesha's husband and a Syrian immigrant and successful businessman. Kutsuna plays Mitsuki, an intelligent member of mission control in Japan's space program JASA.

"Invasion" is the second series premiering on Apple TV+ to resume production after initially shutting down due to the pandemic. Production resumed on season two of Apple's space drama 'For All Mankind'. a little over a week ago.