Prosser: AirTags and new iPad Pro still penciled in for March unveiling

Our great international AirTags nightmare might be about to come to an end after serial leaker Jon Prosser took to Twitter today, claiming that the location trackers will be unveiled in March. This comes after multiple false dawns for the trackers, although Prosser seems to think this time will be different.

AirTags have been leaked into oblivion in the last year or so and it still isn't clear why Apple has held off making them available. Whatever the reasons, it looks possible that there will be an unveiling next month – likely via press release.

From leaks and rumors, it is believed that AirTags are location trackers much like the popular Tile. The general idea is that as long as you have your iPhone or iPad, you can find the AirTags wherever they are. Attach them to your keys or put one in your wallet and you'll always be able to find those items. There are already a number of NFC tags for iPhone on the market. AirTags appear to be similar, but with deeper integration with iOS and iPadOS.

There's also a suggestion that new iPad Pro tablets will be announced alongside the infamous AirTags, again from Prosser. He was replying to a question about Apple's high-end tablet and, again, March is the window we're looking for.

The next iPad Pro may or may not feature a new display design depending on who you listen to, but we aren't expecting any huge aesthetic changes this time around. The chassis itself might gain a little thickness to accommodate that new display panel, however.

The new iPad Pro will also likely have a 5G option for the first time with a storage and CPU bump also potentially on the cards.