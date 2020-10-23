VPN Deal! Save an insane 73% on a new IPVanish subscription for a limited time

Prosser: AirTags testing to complete soon, to be announced next month

The wait might finally be almost over.
Oliver Haslam

Airtags RenderSource: Jon Prosser

What you need to know

  • Jon Prosser says AirTags will complete final performance testing on November 6.
  • Products tend to ship within 30 days of the completion of performance testing.
  • That suggests we will see AirTags during a November Apple special event.

Apple is expected to host a special event during November, likely with the announcement of the first Apple Silicon Mac at the top of the agenda. But according to a new Jon Prosser report, we might also see AirTags break cover for the first time, too.

In a tweet today Prosser said that AirTags will complete their final performance testing on November 6. With products normally shipping a month or so later, it stands to reason that AirTags will be announced during the same November event.

Apple's AirTags are set to be Tile-like trackers but with all of the added functionality that you might expect from a first-party solution. We've seen leaks relating to the trackers before and the prospect of the rumors finally being put to bed is one that I'm very much here for!

Unfortunately, we don't expect to see Apple's rumored AirPods Studio headphones to be announced during that event with March of next year more likely to be the launch window.