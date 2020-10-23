Prosser: AirTags testing to complete soon, to be announced next month

What you need to know
- Jon Prosser says AirTags will complete final performance testing on November 6.
- Products tend to ship within 30 days of the completion of performance testing.
- That suggests we will see AirTags during a November Apple special event.
Apple is expected to host a special event during November, likely with the announcement of the first Apple Silicon Mac at the top of the agenda. But according to a new Jon Prosser report, we might also see AirTags break cover for the first time, too.
In a tweet today Prosser said that AirTags will complete their final performance testing on November 6. With products normally shipping a month or so later, it stands to reason that AirTags will be announced during the same November event.
Apple's AirTags are set to be Tile-like trackers but with all of the added functionality that you might expect from a first-party solution. We've seen leaks relating to the trackers before and the prospect of the rumors finally being put to bed is one that I'm very much here for!
Unfortunately, we don't expect to see Apple's rumored AirPods Studio headphones to be announced during that event with March of next year more likely to be the launch window.
Apple, Netflix frontrunners for 'No Time to Die' streaming deal
According to reports, Apple and Netflix lead the pack to land a streaming deal for the 25th James Bond film 'No Time to Die', following rumors that the film is being offered to streaming platforms for a "monstrous" sum.
O2 UK customers require a new SIM card to use 5G on the iPhone 12
Apple stores in the UK are providing O2 customers with new SIM cards with their iPhone 12 purchases so that they can use 5G on their new device. O2 has confirmed customers will need new SIM cards in order to take advantage of the new technology.
Apple to permanently close Apple Uptown in Minneapolis, Minnesota
The store, which has been temporarily closed since March, has already been under review for closure for some time according to Apple.
Protect your iPad Air 4 and add some personal flair with a great case
The iPad Air 4 is a powerful tablet that will let you do work, play games, and get creative. If you want to get the most out of your iPad Air 4, a well-designed case will go a long way.