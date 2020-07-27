If you recently picked up an iPhone 11, you're going to want to make sure that glass chassis is well protected. You don't have to spend a fortune to do so, either. In fact, you can get the Mkeke iPhone 11 clear case for just $3.59, down from its regular price of around $8. It gives your iPhone a defensive barrier between it and the world while allowing you to admire your phone's striking color.

An iPhone case is always a good investment. Apple keeps making stronger iPhones, but none of them will ever be damage-proof. But with the colorful variety of the iPhone 11, you may very well want something that protects your iPhone while letting you see the beautiful color that you selected.

Enter the clear case from Mkeke. This case is made from a combination of TPU and hard polycarbonate, for protection against sudden drops and increased scratch resistance. It's also a slim case, meaning that you won't add a lot of extra weight or bulk in applying this case to your iPhone and its clear design means your phone's color shines through.

This flexible TPU case is only compatible with Apple's iPhone 11 and features precise cutouts for the device's volume buttons, side buttons, and curves to offer a perfect fit. The case also doesn't interfere with the wireless charging capabilities of the iPhone 11. Mkeke includes a one-year warranty with its purchase.

