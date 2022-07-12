You'll find quite a few accessories for your iPhone marked down for Prime Day, so now is the perfect time to grab a deal on some protection for your precious device. After all, why invest in some of the best Prime Day iPhone Deals only to have your brand new phone shattered after a fall? You'll want to stock up on cases, screen protectors, and the like while you can — and at super-steal prices. Whether you need a new case or a screen protector, we've got you (and your best iPhone) covered!
iPhone protection for less
- : OtterBox Symmetry and more | Was $49.95 now from $12.45 at Amazon
- : CYRILL Cecile case for iPhone 13 Pro | Was $19.99 now $15.99 at Amazon
- : Mkeke iPhone 13/iPhone 13 Pro Tempered Glass Screen Protector 3-Pack | Was $9.99 now $6.88 at Amazon
- : Rabenda Rugged iPhone 13 Case | Was $19.89 now $9.94 at Amazon
- : Smartish iPhone 13 Pro Wallet Case | Was $19.99 now $13.99 at Amazon
- : Speck Products Gemshell iPhone Case | Was $24.95 now from $10.75 at Amazon
OtterBox Symmetry and more | Was $49.95 now from $12.45 at Amazon
We love our OtterBox Symmetry cases and frankly, just about everything OtterBox makes. Loads of OtterBox cases and screen protectors are on sale now, up to 67% off.
CYRILL Cecile case for iPhone 13 Pro | Was $19.99 now $15.99 at Amazon
When I reviewed the CYRILL Cecile iPhone case, I declared it one of my favorite inexpensive cases. While it's under $20 to begin with, the extra 20% off on certain patterns is a Prime Day treat.
Mkeke iPhone 13/iPhone 13 Pro Tempered Glass Screen Protector 3-Pack | Was $9.99 now $6.88 at Amazon
Keep that screen pristine with a good screen protector. This one from Mkeke comes as a three-pack and includes an installation frame for perfect application every time, whether you have the iPhone 13 or the hefty Pro version.
Rabenda Rugged iPhone 13 Case | Was $19.89 now $9.94 at Amazon
This rugged, bargain-priced case comes in a few interesting color options. Made from premium hybrid hard PC (polycarbonate) and anodized aluminum, it's built to withstand drops of up to 6.6 feet.
Smartish iPhone 13 Pro Wallet Case | Was $19.99 now $13.99 at Amazon
Leave your wallet at home; this wallet-slaying iPhone case holds up to three cards plus cash while it protects your iPhone.
Speck Products Gemshell iPhone Case | Was $24.95 now from $10.75 at Amazon
The Speck Gemshell case is a classic and comes in lots of great colors and patterns. The dual-layer perimeter gives you up to eight-foot drop protection and the Microban antimicrobial protection reduces bacteria by 99% on the case.
You don't want to spend nearly $1,000 (or more) on an iPhone only to drop it and break it. While no case or screen protector is invincible, my own iPhone (always in a case and screen protector) has survived many drops without a scratch. Yes, I'm a bit of a klutz, and usually try to carry too many things at once, so having some protection always helps.
These deals will get you started if you're looking to protect your investment. Looking for a deal on your next Apple product? Be sure to check out our Prime Day Apple deals hub.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
