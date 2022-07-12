You'll find quite a few accessories for your iPhone marked down for Prime Day, so now is the perfect time to grab a deal on some protection for your precious device. After all, why invest in some of the best Prime Day iPhone Deals only to have your brand new phone shattered after a fall? You'll want to stock up on cases, screen protectors, and the like while you can — and at super-steal prices. Whether you need a new case or a screen protector, we've got you (and your best iPhone) covered!

iPhone protection for less

You don't want to spend nearly $1,000 (or more) on an iPhone only to drop it and break it. While no case or screen protector is invincible, my own iPhone (always in a case and screen protector) has survived many drops without a scratch. Yes, I'm a bit of a klutz, and usually try to carry too many things at once, so having some protection always helps.

These deals will get you started if you're looking to protect your investment. Looking for a deal on your next Apple product? Be sure to check out our Prime Day Apple deals hub.