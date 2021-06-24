Prototype Apple Watch points to potential 'Smart Bands' from Apple

What you need to know
- A new prototype of the Apple Watch Series 3 has surfaced online.
- This particular prototype includes two curious pads near the diagnostic connector.
- The presence of these connectors indicates Apple may be working on smart bands for its watch.
It seems almost certain that Apple is experimenting with smart bands for the Apple Watch.
Giulio Zompetti, a collector of Apple devices, posted a picture of a prototype Apple Watch Series 3 on Twitter, pointing out two curious pads near the diagnostic connector. Zompetti speculated that the pads could be indicative of Apple experimenting with smart bands for their smartwatch.
Apple might have experimented on some "smart bands" in earlier revisions of Apple Watch S3.
On this prototype unit, two unusual pads are exposed to the band, as a sort of "Smart Connector" we've already seen on iPads.
Apple has been rumored to be working on smart bands for the Apple Watch for a while now. The company has filed for a number of patents in the past that could bring additional functionality to the watch through the band rather than having all of the technology packed into the watch itself.
The Apple Watch currently relies on the sensors on the back of the Apple Watch for much of the health data it gathers from a user. The company is obviously looking into moving some of that functionality, or perhaps introducing new technologies, into a smart band that could monitor or enable new health features around your wrist.
Apple is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 7 in the fall, but a smart band is not rumored in any way just yet. Of course, if you need a solid Apple Watch band in the meantime, check out our list of the Best Apple Watch bands 2021.
Apple announces new Time to Walk episodes for Fitness+
Apple has today announced new Time to Walk episodes for Apple fitness plus featuring Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, and Lady Gaga.
House Committee approves huge antitrust bill, but it was close...
The House Judiciary Committee has approved a package of bills designed to shake up big tech and break open Apple's App Store, but the main bill was a close call in the vote.
Newsstand is the Google News reader Mac OS 9 users have been waiting for
Someone created a cool Google News RSS reader for Mac OS 9 and it's the best thing you'll see this month.
These HomeKit accessories won't upset your landlord
Just because you rent your home, doesn't mean it has to be dumb! You can still deck out your humble abode with these HomeKit accessories.