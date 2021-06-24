Prototype Apple Watch points to potential 'Smart Bands' from Apple

It seems almost certain that Apple is experimenting with smart bands for the Apple Watch.

Giulio Zompetti, a collector of Apple devices, posted a picture of a prototype Apple Watch Series 3 on Twitter, pointing out two curious pads near the diagnostic connector. Zompetti speculated that the pads could be indicative of Apple experimenting with smart bands for their smartwatch.

Apple might have experimented on some "smart bands" in earlier revisions of Apple Watch S3. On this prototype unit, two unusual pads are exposed to the band, as a sort of "Smart Connector" we've already seen on iPads.

On this prototype unit, two unusual pads are exposed to the band, as a sort of "Smart Connector" we've already seen on iPads.#AppleCollection #AppleWatch pic.twitter.com/uVFZHuvuAe — Giulio Zompetti (@1nsane_dev) June 24, 2021

Apple has been rumored to be working on smart bands for the Apple Watch for a while now. The company has filed for a number of patents in the past that could bring additional functionality to the watch through the band rather than having all of the technology packed into the watch itself.

The Apple Watch currently relies on the sensors on the back of the Apple Watch for much of the health data it gathers from a user. The company is obviously looking into moving some of that functionality, or perhaps introducing new technologies, into a smart band that could monitor or enable new health features around your wrist.

Apple is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 7 in the fall, but a smart band is not rumored in any way just yet.