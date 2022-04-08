Prune+, a love letter to trees, comes to Apple Arcade on April 29

Apple Arcade gardening fans will get their hands on a new game on April 29 when the popular Prune gets a rerelease as Prune+. The new game will be available in the App Store and will be sans ads and in-app purchases, just like all Apple Arcade titles.

The new game is a "love letter to trees," according to its App Store description, and will have gamers growing and shaping their trees with the swipe of a finger. It's all about finding the sunlight while avoiding obstacles while enjoying the minimal, yet gorgeous, artwork.

Coming Soon to Apple Arcade: Prune+



Get ready to cultivate, grow, and shape your tree as you bring beauty back into a forgotten landscape.



⏰ Set a reminder for when it's available: https://t.co/oNwBaAs0ns pic.twitter.com/f7pGHXNmyK — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) April 5, 2022

The new Prune+ release will be available on iPhone and iPad and will feature features including iCloud game progress syncing, meditative music, and more.

A unique digital plant for your pocket

Beautiful, minimalist art and a super clean interface—it's just you and the trees

Meditative music and sound design for you to zen out to

No IAP, no monetization strategy, no currencies

Share screenshots of your unique tree creations with friends

Synchronize progress across all your devices

All of this and more will be available in Apple Arcade on April 29 but you can preregister for the download now. Do that and your device will get the game all ready to go when you wake up on the big day.

It might not be of much use in this instance, but if you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, be sure to check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. It really can change the game!