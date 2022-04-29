Prune+ is now available for download from Apple Arcade on iPhone & iPad

Apple Arcade subscribers, the wait is over! You can now download Prune+ on iPhone and iPad without paying a penny — apart from that Apple Arcade subscription, of course!

Often described as a "love letter to trees," Prune+ will see gamers "shape your tree into the sunlight while avoiding dangers of a hostile world." If that doesn't sound like your average Apple Arcade game, that's because it isn't. And that's a very good thing indeed!

In Prune+, gamers will control the growth of their tree with the swipe of a finger, avoiding obstacles in the search for sunlight.

🌳 New Release 🌳



Welcome to the ultimate love letter to trees. Prune+ brings beauty to a forgotten land with the swipe of a finger. Shape your tree into the sunlight while avoiding dangers of a hostile world.



Uncover mysteries hidden beneath the soil: https://t.co/oNwBaAs0ns pic.twitter.com/N3JPiTptYM — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) April 29, 2022

A unique digital plant for your pocket

Beautiful, minimalist art and a super clean interface—it's just you and the trees

Meditative music and sound design for you to zen out to

No IAP, no monetization strategy, no currencies

Share screenshots of your unique tree creations with friends

Synchronize progress across all your devices

If that sounds like something that could be your kind of idea of fun, and you have an Apple Arcade or Apple One subscription, be sure to check Prune+ out. It's available in the App Store for free right now.

It might not be of much use in this instance, but if you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, be sure to check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. It really can change the game!