What you need to know
- Apple made its HomePod mini available for pre-order today.
- But despite supporting stereo mode when paired together, you can't buy more than two.
- That means you can't set them up in multiple rooms if you're all about that stereo life.
Apple today made its new Homepod mini available for pre-order with deliveries taking place on November 16. But those who have placed early pre-orders have found out that they can't buy more than two new miniature smart speakers at the same time.
Our own Lory Gil made the discovery when placing her pre-order just now. Apple doesn't say why the limit is in place, but it won't let anyone complete the checkout process if they have more than two units in their order.
In the absence of any real knowledge, all I can do is speculate as to the reasons for Apple's limitation. We already know that Apple has been struggling to get product onto store shelves across its entire lineup – is it a similar story with the new HomePod mini?
Quite likely.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
HomePod mini is now available for pre-order
All the talk might be about iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, but there's a new speaker in town as well!
HEY Email now supports multiple accounts on iPhone and iPad
HEY Email might not be for everyone, but those who do use it can now set up multiple accounts on iPhone and iPad.
Review: Tom Bihn's Shadow Guide V2 33 is comfy and spacious
Tom Bihn has just released an updated Shadow Guide top-loading backpack. Is it worth the price?
Bring Siri and HomeKit along for the ride with these connected accessories
HomeKit accessories for travel? You betcha. These awesome devices are some of the most flexible options around, keeping you informed and connected on the go.