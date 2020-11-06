Apple today made its new Homepod mini available for pre-order with deliveries taking place on November 16. But those who have placed early pre-orders have found out that they can't buy more than two new miniature smart speakers at the same time.

Our own Lory Gil made the discovery when placing her pre-order just now. Apple doesn't say why the limit is in place, but it won't let anyone complete the checkout process if they have more than two units in their order.