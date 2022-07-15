Apple's Craig Federighi has become something of a style icon for fans of Apple's products the world over. The company continues to lean into that and now a famous still from WWDC22 has been turned into a skin for the recently-refreshed MacBook Air.

Federighi, or as he's best known to the internet, Hair Force One, was prominent throughout WWDC22 and one portion of the opening keynote video saw him running through the halls of Apple Park, stroking his hair as he went. Now, skinning outfit brand has turned that image into a new MacBook Air skin and it's just as awesome as it sounds.

Who doesn't want Hair Force One on the lid of their new Mac, right?

Dbrand was watching that keynote like the rest of us, saying "while watching WWDC, we had two questions for Apple: what the hell are you doing with these transitions and how can we profit off of them?" The answer? "We can only answer one of these questions, and it's by turning Craig into an M2 MacBook skin."

As for the wrap itself, it's super thin and tough and will protect your new MacBook Air from the usual bumps and scrapes when you're out and about.

Unfortunately, dbrand says that supplies are limited but you can order one of these stickers right now for $32. You really ought to as well, because I can assure you that taking Federighi to the local Starbucks with you will never, ever get old.

The new MacBook Air is on sale now and our review is now live. In short, EiC Gerald Lynch loves the little machine — giving it a full five stars. The brand new Apple M2 chip is as fast as can be and the new look makes this a stunner of a Mac. You can order one of your very own starting from $1,199 direct from Apple. Although looking at the current stock situation, you might have a wait on your hands.