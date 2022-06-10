Apple Arcare subscribers have a brand new game to play this week with Jigsaw Puzzle by MobilityWare+ now available for download.

A free grab from the App Store for all Apple Arcade subscribers, Jigsaw Puzzle by MobilityWare+ features more than 25,000 different puzzles with some iconic brands involved including Hasbro and Disney. And because this is an Apple Arcade title, none of those puzzles are locked behind in-app purchases. There are no ads to get in the way of your puzzlin' fun, either.

With numerous categories and genres to choose from, "Jigsaw Puzzle" features over 25,000 puzzles with players sorting and moving the pieces around on the board, and filling in the edges, just like the real thing. Only now, players can take the puzzle with them anywhere they go.

MobilityWare offers the option for players to collect objectives if they want a little more competition in their lives, while they can also "play at a range of piece sizes, select musical accompaniment and access gameplay features such as showing edge pieces only."

All of that and more is available for download now. Jigsaw Puzzle by MobilityWare+ can be played on iPhone and iPad — the latter is likely the best way to play — and can be downloaded right now.

If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. It might not be much use to you when you're playing Jigsaw Puzzle by MobilityWare+, but it'll come in really handy when playing some of the App Store's more action-oriented titles.