Ever find yourself out-and-about and realize that your iPhone is about to die? Don't worry; it happens to the best of us. That's why you should always have a charger in your car, and the Anker 30W Dual USB Car Charger is one of the absolute best car chargers that you can buy. Many of us here at iMore use Anker power products because they're reliable and last a long time, and this car charger is no exception.
For Prime Day, Anker's 30W Dual USB Car Charger is $12.99, which is 28% off the normal price of $17.99. If you need a fast car charger to top your phone off as you drive, then this is definitely the one to get, especially at this insanely low price.
When it comes to power-related accessories for your iPhone, Anker is one of our preferred brands. It makes high-quality, reliable, and durable products that will last a long time, and everything comes with a super affordable price tag. And with the best Prime Day iPhone deals, there is no reason not to buy Anker goods, including this amazing 30W Dual USB Car Charger.
The Anker 30W Dual USB Car Charger is small and inconspicuous enough to fit in any car and not be very noticeable. It has two USB ports with Anker's patented PowerIQ 2.0 technology so that you can get 30W output simultaneously. So if there are multiple people in the car, two people can charge up their iPhones quickly.
With the PowerIQ, you can go from zero to 80% battery in just 35 minutes. This is about four times faster than other standard chargers, so you can power up while driving and continue on with life.
The Anker 30W Dual USB Car Charger isn't just for iPhones either — you can use this to juice up any of your iPads, Nintendo Switch consoles, other tablets and smartphones, and practically anything else you need. It has universal compatibility because of the standard USB ports, and it has a MultiProtect safety system to protect you and your devices. It has a sleek carbon-fiber mesh design to fit into any car and soft LED lights to indicate charging status.
Anker is one of the best brands for power-related accessories, and this car charger has a five-star rating on Amazon, so it's not just us. With this great Prime Day deal, you won't want to miss out on having this great charger for your next summer road trip. For more Prime Day savings, make sure to check out all of our deal roundups!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
