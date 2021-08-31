For artists and creatives (or those that just like to doodle), Apple Pencil unlocks a whole world of possibilities on the iPad Pro and iPad Air. It's not all that often we see Apple Pencil deals on the second-generation model, but right now is one of those rare occasions.
Amazon and Best Buy are offering the latest Apple Pencil model at a $30 discount. That's close to 25% off and a match for the lowest it has ever gone at $99. The deal likely won't last for very long, though, so don't miss it.
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
If you've got one of Apple's latest iPad Pro or iPad Air models, the Apple Pencil 2 is the perfect accompaniment. This $30 discount at various retailers marks a return to its best-ever price so it's well worth nabbing.
The Apple Pencil 2 is different from the first model in form, function, and device compatibility. It's been refined for a more ergonomic feel and the tech inside has changed as well. This Apple Pencil charges wirelessly when it's placed atop your iPad Pro or iPad Air so you almost never have to worry about keeping it charged yourself.
However, for that reason, the Apple Pencil compatibility situation has changed and Apple Pencil 2 only works with the following models: iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation) and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) and later, and iPad Air (4th generation).
With your Apple Pencil, you can draw, sketch, color, take notes, mark up documents, and so much more. It utilizes pressure-sensitive technology that's capable of registering the force and angle that it's applied at and transmits it wirelessly to your iPad for a precise digital recreation. Be sure to read our full review of the second-generation Apple Pencil for an in-depth look at this handy iPad accessory.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple share price hits new heights with $153 share price record
Apple's share price closed on Monday at a new all-time high of $153.12 and is up in pre-trading on the back of reports of a lucrative new default search engine deal with Google.
Apple acquires Primephonic, a classical music streaming service
In addition to incorporating Primephonic into Apple Music, Apple plans to launch a dedicated app for classical music listeners next year.
Blow-away Apple Watch Series 7 renders show stunning redesign
A big new Apple Watch refresh is on the way and these new renders will definitely whet the appetite.
The Apple Pencil isn't the only iPad stylus — try these great alternatives!
In need of a great stylus for your iPad, but don't want to pay the steep cost of an Apple Pencil? These great alternatives are just as good, if not better in some aspects!