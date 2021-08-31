For artists and creatives (or those that just like to doodle), Apple Pencil unlocks a whole world of possibilities on the iPad Pro and iPad Air. It's not all that often we see Apple Pencil deals on the second-generation model, but right now is one of those rare occasions.

Amazon and Best Buy are offering the latest Apple Pencil model at a $30 discount. That's close to 25% off and a match for the lowest it has ever gone at $99. The deal likely won't last for very long, though, so don't miss it.

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) If you've got one of Apple's latest iPad Pro or iPad Air models, the Apple Pencil 2 is the perfect accompaniment. This $30 discount at various retailers marks a return to its best-ever price so it's well worth nabbing. $99 at Amazon

$99 at Best Buy

$102 at Walmart

The Apple Pencil 2 is different from the first model in form, function, and device compatibility. It's been refined for a more ergonomic feel and the tech inside has changed as well. This Apple Pencil charges wirelessly when it's placed atop your iPad Pro or iPad Air so you almost never have to worry about keeping it charged yourself.

However, for that reason, the Apple Pencil compatibility situation has changed and Apple Pencil 2 only works with the following models: iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation) and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) and later, and iPad Air (4th generation).

With your Apple Pencil, you can draw, sketch, color, take notes, mark up documents, and so much more. It utilizes pressure-sensitive technology that's capable of registering the force and angle that it's applied at and transmits it wirelessly to your iPad for a precise digital recreation. Be sure to read our full review of the second-generation Apple Pencil for an in-depth look at this handy iPad accessory.