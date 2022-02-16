Zelda Nintendo Switch HeroSource: iMore

The Legend of Zelda is an adventure series that has been capturing the hearts of many fans for many years. It started on the NES and has continued strongly upward through the Nintendo Switch. These titles are said to be some of the best to have ever been created and the adoration for them has made a few titles very desirable and rare. These are the best ones we've found. We will note that many of these are only found through third-party sellers and caution you to be sure to purchase through reputable buyers.

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask Collector's Edition

Zelda Majoras MaskSource: @ZorZelda on YouTube

While they aren't easy to come across, there are a few factory-sealed collector's edition versions of one of the most unique Zelda games. Majora's Mask in any condition is a must-have for Zelda collectors as it was a big break from the usual Zelda mold. Out of the box, fans will recognize this game anywhere as the usually grey cartridge was made gold for this special title.

The Legend Of Zelda Majoras Mask Collectors Edition

Factory-sealed The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask Collector's Edition for the N64

In this Legend of Zelda game, time is more important than ever and it's extremely limited. Help as many people as possible and save the town from destruction in just three days.

The Legend of Zelda: Collector's Edition for GameCube

Zelda Ocarina Of Time Adult Link HorseSource: iMore

When The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker came out on GameCube, preordering the game came with a huge bonus. A copy of NES' first two Zelda games, Ocarina of Time and Majora's Mask, were included on this collector's edition disk. This wasn't a disk you could get for the GameCube any other way.

The Legend Of Zelda Collectors Edition

The Legend of Zelda: Collector's Edition

Some of Zelda's top titles are all included on one disk and factory-sealed. The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask are all on what was once a preorder bonus; now a rare treasure.

The Legend of Zelda for NES

Zelda Original Take ThisSource: iMore

Here's another sealed copy of the original Zelda game, but this one has been Wata-graded, which means it has been certified by WataGames, the professional video game grading service trusted by collectors all over. This is a first-print run of the original Zelda game from 1986, in its gold case with all of its insides still intact.

The Legend Of Zelda Graded

Wata-graded The Legend of Zelda for NES

Get the game where it all began. When The Legend of Zelda came out on NES and Link saved Zelda and Hyrule for the first time, it sparked a brilliant creative series of adventures to love for many years to come.

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past for SNES

Best Nintendo Switch Online Games The Legend Of Zelda A Link To The PastSource: iMore

A Link to the Past is definitely a staple in the Legend of Zelda's history. There are a few things to look for if you want something in nearly mint condition. You will see some listings talk about Wata-grading, this means WataGames has examined the game and determined the quality on a 1-10 scale. The closer to 10, the closer to mint condition. You will also want to see if it's a player's choice re-release or original release. This won't affect the value much but it is something to look for if you have a specific desire.

Link To The Past Graded

Wata-graded The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past for SNES

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past took players to a new world, literally! In this classic title, Link was able to swap between parallel worlds on his adventure to save Hyrule.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Explorer's Edition

The Legend Of Zelda Breath Of The Wild Blood Moon On HorseSource: iMore

The latest rare find that's sure to see an increase in value as the game ages is the explorer's edition of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. In addition to being the first open-world Zelda game and one of the biggest titles to hit the Nintendo Switch, in the explorer's edition you also have the Explorer's Guide that walks through the story of the Legend of Zelda and a double-sided map of Hyrule.

The Legend Of Zelda Explorers Edition

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Explorer's Edition

100 years after a lost battle, you awaken to find yourself the lone survivor. Calamity Ganon has taken over Hyrule and it's up to you to stop it. This edition includes the game, a map, and a guide.

Zelda's Adventure

Zeldas AdventureSource: Quebec Gamers

While this title wasn't made by Nintendo and isn't an official The Legend of Zelda game, it's a great conversation piece. It was not considered one of the best Zelda creations, not even close. However, if you want a truly comprehensive collection that covers the history of the game and not just the true lore, this is a definitely strange must-have.

Zeldas Adventure Case

Zelda's Adventure

An attempt at creating an adventure where Zelda gets to star in her own story by flipping the script and saving Link. While this was not Nintendo-approved, it's hard to ignore this part of the video game's history.

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening for Game Boy

Zelda Links Awakening MarinSource: @RetroGame.Stream on Youtube

If you enjoyed The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening on the Nintendo Switch, the original on Game Boy is something you must add to your Zelda stash. This comes with the original game in the original box with a holographic strip on the side. This one is even a 9.0 Wata grade!

The Legend Of Zelda Links Awakening Gameboy Color

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening for Game Boy - 9.0 Wata grade

A title so well-loved it was remade for the latest console. This is a Wata-graded and sealed original Game Boy version of the dungeon crawler adventure where Link must discover the secret of the Wind Fish.

The Legend of Zelda: Minish Cap Game Boy Advance SP

Zelda Minish CapSource: Nintendo

This Game Boy Advance title is a difficult find today in any form. This copy is no ordinary one, it's the Limited Edition Pak and comes with a Gameboy Advance SP. This is a Video Game Authority (VGA) grade of 8, which puts a lot of credibility behind the condition of this game and console. Sealed and in nearly new condition, there is no doubt as to why this is listed for thousands of dollars.

Zelda Minish Cap Game Boy Advance Sp

VGA-Graded limited edition The Legend of Zelda: Minish Cap Gameboy Advance SP

After Four Swords, there was the Minish Cap. Link has a magical cap that can shrink him down to the size of the Picori who need his help. Can he bring lightness into the dark?

Make space for your collection

When it comes to rare and brilliant games like these, the best place to look is going to be eBay. You will want to make sure you're buying from highly-rated and reputable sellers and if possible, look for verified ratings on the games themselves. If you love these adventures and want to keep a piece of valued history in your collection, these are some of your greatest treasures. You never know what a game may be worth in the future.

If you're looking for some of the best games on the Nintendo Switch that you can actually play right now, Zelda doesn't disappoint there either. In addition to the newer titles that have been released exclusively to Switch, many of these retro, classic titles are also available through a Nintendo Switch Online or Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass membership.

