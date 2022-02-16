The Legend of Zelda is an adventure series that has been capturing the hearts of many fans for many years. It started on the NES and has continued strongly upward through the Nintendo Switch. These titles are said to be some of the best to have ever been created and the adoration for them has made a few titles very desirable and rare. These are the best ones we've found. We will note that many of these are only found through third-party sellers and caution you to be sure to purchase through reputable buyers.

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask Collector's Edition

While they aren't easy to come across, there are a few factory-sealed collector's edition versions of one of the most unique Zelda games. Majora's Mask in any condition is a must-have for Zelda collectors as it was a big break from the usual Zelda mold. Out of the box, fans will recognize this game anywhere as the usually grey cartridge was made gold for this special title.

Factory-sealed The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask Collector's Edition for the N64 In this Legend of Zelda game, time is more important than ever and it's extremely limited. Help as many people as possible and save the town from destruction in just three days. From $1,250 at eBay

The Legend of Zelda: Collector's Edition for GameCube

When The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker came out on GameCube, preordering the game came with a huge bonus. A copy of NES' first two Zelda games, Ocarina of Time and Majora's Mask, were included on this collector's edition disk. This wasn't a disk you could get for the GameCube any other way.

The Legend of Zelda: Collector's Edition Some of Zelda's top titles are all included on one disk and factory-sealed. The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask are all on what was once a preorder bonus; now a rare treasure. From $325 at eBay

The Legend of Zelda for NES

Here's another sealed copy of the original Zelda game, but this one has been Wata-graded, which means it has been certified by WataGames, the professional video game grading service trusted by collectors all over. This is a first-print run of the original Zelda game from 1986, in its gold case with all of its insides still intact.

Wata-graded The Legend of Zelda for NES Get the game where it all began. When The Legend of Zelda came out on NES and Link saved Zelda and Hyrule for the first time, it sparked a brilliant creative series of adventures to love for many years to come. $2,699 at eBay

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past for SNES

A Link to the Past is definitely a staple in the Legend of Zelda's history. There are a few things to look for if you want something in nearly mint condition. You will see some listings talk about Wata-grading, this means WataGames has examined the game and determined the quality on a 1-10 scale. The closer to 10, the closer to mint condition. You will also want to see if it's a player's choice re-release or original release. This won't affect the value much but it is something to look for if you have a specific desire.

Wata-graded The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past for SNES The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past took players to a new world, literally! In this classic title, Link was able to swap between parallel worlds on his adventure to save Hyrule. From $1,991 at eBay

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Explorer's Edition

The latest rare find that's sure to see an increase in value as the game ages is the explorer's edition of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. In addition to being the first open-world Zelda game and one of the biggest titles to hit the Nintendo Switch, in the explorer's edition you also have the Explorer's Guide that walks through the story of the Legend of Zelda and a double-sided map of Hyrule.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Explorer's Edition 100 years after a lost battle, you awaken to find yourself the lone survivor. Calamity Ganon has taken over Hyrule and it's up to you to stop it. This edition includes the game, a map, and a guide. From $138 at eBay

Zelda's Adventure

While this title wasn't made by Nintendo and isn't an official The Legend of Zelda game, it's a great conversation piece. It was not considered one of the best Zelda creations, not even close. However, if you want a truly comprehensive collection that covers the history of the game and not just the true lore, this is a definitely strange must-have.

Zelda's Adventure An attempt at creating an adventure where Zelda gets to star in her own story by flipping the script and saving Link. While this was not Nintendo-approved, it's hard to ignore this part of the video game's history. $2,500 at eBay

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening for Game Boy

If you enjoyed The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening on the Nintendo Switch, the original on Game Boy is something you must add to your Zelda stash. This comes with the original game in the original box with a holographic strip on the side. This one is even a 9.0 Wata grade!

The Legend of Zelda: Minish Cap Game Boy Advance SP

This Game Boy Advance title is a difficult find today in any form. This copy is no ordinary one, it's the Limited Edition Pak and comes with a Gameboy Advance SP. This is a Video Game Authority (VGA) grade of 8, which puts a lot of credibility behind the condition of this game and console. Sealed and in nearly new condition, there is no doubt as to why this is listed for thousands of dollars.