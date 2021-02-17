Link and Zelda's adventures have thrilled videogame fans, from their first appearance on the NES to their latest adventure on the Nintendo Switch. For 35 long years, The Legend of Zelda series has been responsible for some of the best games in videogame history, and some of them have become pretty rare. Like a piece of the Triforce itself, fans have searched high and low for special editions, unopened games, and first print runs of their favorite Zelda games, and they're willing to spend a treasure chest of rupees on them. Here are some of the rarest and most expensive Zelda games we've found.

Not such a terrible fate : Factory sealed The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask Collector's Edition for the N64 A 20-year-old collector's edition of one of the more divisive Zeldas out there of all time is pretty valuable on its own, but being factory sealed for all that time is quite a feat. Majora's Mask may have polarized some fans upon launch, but it has since been welcomed as an original, mature, and risk-taking entry in the Hyrulian hero's backlog. $6,000 at eBay The best pre-order bonus ever : The Legend of Zelda: Collectors Edition This was a pre-order promotional disk for The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker on the Gamecube. This disc includes the first two Zelda games from the NES, as well as Ocarina of Time and Majora's Mask. It even came with a 20 minute Wind Waker demo and a couple of promotional videos for some upcoming Gamecube titles. They just don't make preorder bonuses like they used to. $200 at eBay A grade A treasure : Wata graded The Legend of Zelda for NES Here's another sealed copy of the original Zelda game, but this one has been Wata graded, which means it has been certified by Watagames, the professional video game grading service trusted by collectors all over. This is a first print run of the original Zelda game from 1986, in its gold case with all of its insides still intact. $3,500 at eBay A link to my waller : Wata graded The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past for SNES One of the definitive Zelda titles is found here, sealed and graded by Wata. It earned a 9.8 on their scale, which means that this copy is near mint condition. It is a player's choice re-release, though, which does diminish some value, but not by much, as you can tell by the price point. $8,000 at eBay The latest classic : The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Explorer's Edition One of the more recent finds on the list, the Explorer's Edition as a version of Breath of the Wild that includes an Explorer's Guide as well as a map of Hyrule. This one will only rise in price as time goes on. $165 at eBay Three classic games : The Legend of Zelda - Complete Another person selling the original Zelda game. This one is in great condition and includes all of the components from the original release. It's not Wata graded, so it doesn't cost an arm and a leg — just a couple of fingers. $1,350 at eBay The weirdest addition : Zelda's Adventure - Demo disk The creation of this game is a bit of a legend itself. While Zelda's Adventure is considered one of the worst things ever made and not even officially made or endorsed by Nintendo, it's still an important, if not weird, part of Zelda's history. This is interesting because it's a demo disc of the game. Why you would want a demo of a terrible game is one thing, but the game preservationist in me sees this as a treasure, sparkling in its own way. $900 at eBay Tiny game, huge price tag : VGA Graded limited edition The Legend of Zelda: Minish Cap Gameboy Advance SP The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap was a Gameboy Advance Zelda game that saw Link explore the new, microscopic world of the Minish. While the game is a rare sight today, the special edition Game Boy Advance SP is even rarer. Now have that graded by the VGA, another authority in video game collecting and preservation, and you easily have the most expensive game on our list. $28,000 at eBay

Better start saving your rupees

The Legend of Zelda series has given us 35 years of excellent games, including some of the best games for the Nintendo Switch, and no, it doesn't cost thousands of dollars to play them. eBay is the way to go if you're hunting for some of these rare titles, but be prepared to spend a lot of money if you come across one of these rare treasures in the wild. There are plenty of Zelda games to play right now on your Switch, and who knows, maybe that game on your shelf might be worth something someday.