Despite iOS gaming being in a tricky spot these days (with Apple blocking Project xCloud, as well as the Epic debacle), there are still plenty of fun games on the App Store and Apple Arcade that will benefit from the Razer Kishi game controller. The Razer Kishi originally came out in the summer of 2020, but it was only available for Android devices, with Razer promising that the iPhone version would be coming soon. The Razer Kishi for iPhone is finally available, and I've spent some time with it for the past few weeks. If you are in the market for one of the best controller mounts for iPhone, then you should consider the Razer Kishi. After all, Razer is "for gamers, by gamers."

Take your iPhone gaming sessions to the next level Razer Kishi for iPhone: Features

The Razer Kishi for iPhone is made from plastic, as you'd expect for a game controller, but it does have some heft to it when not in use, which is nice. When you first get it, the Kishi is folded up into its compact mode. To open it up, just pull the two latches on the back out to release the locking mechanism. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo The right side of the controller has the Lightning connector, so you simply stick your iPhone into that. The left side stretches a bit so you can easily wrap the controller around your iPhone. Razer states that the Kishi is compatible with the following iPhone models: iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. By default, the Kishi has the Rubber Grips B installed, which fit the iPhone XR, XS Max, 11, and 11 Pro Max. If you have the iPhone XS or iPhone 11 Pro, you will need to take out the Rubber Grips B set and put in the Rubber Grips A instead, which is included in the box. To remove the grips, you just need to gently pull on the rubber until it can be fully removed — then just insert the proper grip for your iPhone. It's important to use the correct grips because otherwise you won't get a snug fit. With the Razer Kishi for iPhone, you get an Xbox style layout for the buttons. On the left side, you'll have an analog joystick, option/pause button, 8-way D-pad, and a Home button. The right side has the standard face buttons (A, B, X, Y), an analog joystick, and a menu button. You'll also find the LED status indicator and two speaker ports on the right side as well. At the top of both halves are the Trigger (L2/R2) and Bumper (L1/R1) buttons. Both joysticks are also clickable. All of the buttons provide excellent tactile feedback for whatever game you're playing, and they don't feel "mushy" at all — there's a nice bit of resistance going on. I also experienced no latency between my button presses and what happens on-screen.

Since Razer is a company known for gaming gear, the Kishi was ergonomically developed for longer mobile gaming sessions. With the Kishi, you get a comfortable grip on your iPhone for games in landscape orientation, and the button placements are optimized to feel natural and intuitive. I spent hours a day playing various Apple Arcade games with my Kishi unit and felt no discomfort in my hands after these extended sessions. However, this could also depend entirely on the type of game that you choose to play with the Razer Kishi controller (YMMV). Unlike Bluetooth controllers, you won't have to worry about battery life because the Kishi connects to your iPhone directly via Lightning. Thanks to the direct connection, the Kishi draws power from your iPhone, so you don't have to worry about charging it up or replacing batteries. As long as your iPhone has enough juice, you'll be fine. But there is a Lightning port along the bottom right half that allows passthrough charging, so you can charge your iPhone while playing. Due to the design of the Kishi, you must take your favorite iPhone case off, as the controller was designed to fit naked iPhones. But because of this, your iPhone should be able to stay cool while you play, since there's no case on it to trap heat. The stretchable support band on the back, which allows the gamepad to expand to fit your device, leaves plenty of room to dissipate heat. When you're done gaming, the Razer Kishi for iPhone is easy to stow away. Just gently pull the left side of the controller off, remove your phone, and then push the two halves together until the middle tabs line up and click together. Unfortunately, Razer doesn't provide a carrying case for the Kishi in the box — you'll just have to throw it into your bag or pocket as-is. While I used the Kishi with mostly iOS titles, Razer states that the Kishi for iPhone is cloud gaming compatible, so it should work with apps like PS4 Remote Play. Turns my iPhone into a psuedo-Switch Razer Kishi for iPhone: What I Like