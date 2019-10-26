There are many different roads to this destination... I think the following were important for me: -Dedicate yourself to your studies - there's so much knowledge available to you in University - take advantage of this special opportunity. -Go broad and deep. You need to be an expert in your area of specialization, but inspiration comes from tapping other disciplines. Also, engineering and design are team activities, so find opportunities to continue your development in written and spoken communication. -Work with great people. My greatest learnings have come from working around people whose work I admire. -Follow your heart. Several times along the way I was forced to choose between options that looked good "on paper" (i.e to my analytical mind) and opportunities that "felt right." Listening to my heart ultimately paid off in ways I couldn't have anticipated at the time.

Hope this helps! -Craig