What you need to know
- Loki was the most-streamed debut episode of Q2 2021, according to Reelgood numbers.
- The season four premiere of The Handmaid's Tale was handily beaten into second place.
New Disney+ show Loki was always going to be popular, but according to new numbers shared by Reelgood, it was very popular indeed. It was so popular that it accounted for more than 10% of streaming and engagement on its opening weekend. That gave the show the title of the most-streamed premiere of the quarter.
The show, starring Tom Hiddleston and taking the Marvel Universe in a whole new direction, handily beat the season four premiere of hit show The Handmaid's Tale and even managed to score more highly than the hugely impressive Wandavision. That show managed a 9.3% share in January.
Reelgood looks at numbers from content across all of the big video-on-demand services including Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+, and more. To manage such an impressive showing is perhaps an indication of just how excited we all were for the arrival of Loki. If that first episode is any indication we're going to be in for quite the ride as the season unfolds!
You can watch Disney+ – and more – in style by bagging yourself one of these Apple TV deals. You really can't go wrong with a new Apple TV 4K box!
