New Disney+ show Loki was always going to be popular, but according to new numbers shared by Reelgood, it was very popular indeed. It was so popular that it accounted for more than 10% of streaming and engagement on its opening weekend. That gave the show the title of the most-streamed premiere of the quarter.

The show, starring Tom Hiddleston and taking the Marvel Universe in a whole new direction, handily beat the season four premiere of hit show The Handmaid's Tale and even managed to score more highly than the hugely impressive Wandavision. That show managed a 9.3% share in January.