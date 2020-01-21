Starting today, Tuesday, January 21, 2020, if you use an Apple Card you'll also be able to export your monthly transactions. That means you'll also be able to import those monthly transactions into your personal finance and budgeting apps. Yes, the circle is now complete.

How to export your monthly Apple Card transactions

The update is happening server-side. So, you won't need to update your version of iOS or do anything else to get it. Though, it may take up to 24 hours for it to propagate to your iPhone. So, if you don't see it immediately as you're reading this, just wait a little and it should show up for you.

Exporting is simple. You just go into your Apple Card balance, pick a monthly statement, and tap on Export Transactions. (You have to have been using your Apple Card for long enough to have at least one statement in the system for the option to be available, of course.)

For now, you can only export in CSV, or the basic comma-separated value format almost all data-driven apps support. According to Apple, though, OFX or Open Financial Exchange will be supported in the near future as well.

While Apple Card already provides an incredibly usable, incredibly human interface, most people also have to deal with non-Apple Card financial transactions and categorizations that go beyond what Apple currently provides.

That makes monthly transaction export not only a welcome addition but an important one.

Apple Card is a joint venture between Apple and Goldman Sachs designed to make credit cards more in keeping with the iPhone generation. This, along with the continued rollout of new Apple Cash Back partners and incentives, that Apple still has both a lot of room for growth, and a solid commitment to keep growing, the Apple Card platform.

If you have an Apple Card and you give the new export feature a try, let me know how it works for you and what else you'd like to see from Apple in the future.

