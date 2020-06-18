Okay, Nintendo has been around for a while; we're talking 1889. The company has come a long way since then, still staying strong in the industry with the Nintendo Switch. I love my Switch, but honestly, I sometimes miss the hay-days of Nintendo. I was born during an era that was about to experience a resurgence of video game love. Following the boom of arcades and dominance of Atari, there were a fair amount of terrible consoles and even worse games flooding the market. With oversaturating and lackluster games, the video game market crashed in the early 1980s. In fact, the industry nearly died altogether. Then came Nintendo with the ultimate 1up. The year was 1985, and the Nintendo Entertainment System launched in the US. Of course, little baby me couldn't manage to do much but bite the controller, but as soon as I figured out how thumbs work, that controller was in my hand, and I reveled in the 8-bit glory. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo This is the era that established classics like Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Castlevania, and so many more. These are games that people still lose their minds over. If you need some proof, look how fast the NES Classic Edition console sold.

But the excitement wasn't just in playing these loveable games. There were plenty of different games available for the console, but whether you were schooled by the control like me or you're just picking it up for some nostalgia, be careful what you are getting yourself into. While these old school games are a wonderful nostalgia trip, they can be brutal. There's a reason the phrase "Nintendo hard" exists. The games for the NES were soul-crushingly difficult at times. Don't believe me? Try to pick up Ninja Gaiden, Ghosts 'n Goblins, or Battletoads, and you'll change your tune. These games are considered some of the hardest ever made. Still, these are the games that whipped us into shape! There's something about struggling against and eventually beating them that just gives you the euphoria of triumph and satisfaction, even if some of the endings were less than stellar. There were no guides back in this era unless you count the tip-hotline (they actually resurrected it for the NES Classic for a short time) or the Nintendo Power. You pretty much had to figure out how to get past Death Mountain in Legend of Zelda 2: Link's Adventure or find out how to defeat King Hippo in Punch-Out! all on your own. Sorry, no Googling it.