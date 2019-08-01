What you need to know
- Apple's latest Music Labs sessions will let people remix Billie Eilish.
- The sessions will use GarageBand on iPhone.
- Devices are provided to attendees.
Think you have what it takes to become a music producer? Apple will give you that chance with new Music Lab sessions at Apple Stores over the next several weeks.
Apple this week updated its Today at Apple page with a new Music Lab listing that challenges folks to remix Billie Eilish using GarageBand on iPhone.
Exclusively in Apple Stores, get hands-on with tracks direct from your favorite Apple Music artists. In this session, you'll deconstruct Billie Eilish's song "you should see me in a crown," find out what inspired her, and create your own version of the song using GarageBand on iPhone. Devices will be provided.
As Apple Insider notes, the latest sessions are only available in Australia and a few other locations overseas, but more opportunities should be available in the coming days, including in the U.S.
If you've never been to one of Apple's labs, they give attendees encouragement and guidance to begin new projects. "Labs build on your existing skills," Apple says.
